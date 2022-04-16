PENDLETON — For the second time in this week’s Madison County Girls Tennis Tournament, the Alexandria girls tennis team faced an opponent that featured power at the top of the lineup.
But, as was the case in the first round against Jamison Geoffreys and Anderson, the depth of the Tigers won the day and the program’s seventh county championship.
Although Pendleton Heights won convincing matches at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, the Tigers dropped just two games total in the remaining three matches and won another county championship with a 3-2 decision over the Arabians.
It is the fourth straight title for Alexandria and its fifth in the last six tournaments, a run only interrupted by the 2020 cancellation of the season due to COVID-19. It is a program that has maintained its consistent level of success despite the yearly loss of top players to graduation.
Such was the case for this year’s team which lost all three singles players and one doubles player from a year ago.
“You wonder what you’re going to do when a senior class graduates, but then the other kids step up,” coach Matt DeVault said. “We lost three singles players last year and a nice doubles player in Lauren Dungan. We had girls step up.”
The advantage in depth for the Tigers showed up early in the doubles matches.
At the No. 1 doubles spot, Taylor Stinefield and Ally Honeycutt made short work of Faith Bluel and Josie Graves for a 6-0, 6-0 win and the first point of the match. Shortly thereafter, Emily Leever and Addy Warren were nearly as dominant, posting a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 2 doubles over Camille Spencer and Gia Thorston.
Having great all-around athletes in the doubles spots makes for an advantage for DeVault and the Tigers heading into most matches.
“There’s a lot of teams we’ll play that have that really strong singles player and start out 1-0, but if we can go 2-0 with a good chance to win those doubles spots, just makes you feel good to concentrate on where we can get that third singles win,” DeVault said. “They looked awesome today.”
Going up two early points was big for the Tigers because PH was in control of both the No. 1 and No. 2 singles matches.
All-district senior Abby Cruser was on cruise control after taking the first set 6-0 from Alex’s top player Carlie Remington. While Remington took the first game of the second set, Cruser rolled from that point taking the next six games and the match.
“She’s as underrated a kid as you’re going to see,” DeVault said of Remington, who had to go up against Geoffreys and Cruser in a span of three days. “She’s a fighter. She’s an athlete. She’s one of the best athletes in Madison County. To play against that level of competition and still be positive and the leader of the team, I think she handled it great.”
In the second singles slot, Jessica Thompson survived a tough first set with Alex’s Allie Clark for a 6-4 win but took command for a 6-0 second set win.
With the doubles matches completed and the other two singles matches in Arabians control, Alexandria senior Kara Simison knew the team championship could come down to her match with PH’s Jaima Link.
The two play similar styles, but Simison was in control throughout, posting a 6-0, 6-1 win to clinch the match and the title for the Tigers.
“I was just trying to keep it in because that’s my game, but it’s her game, too,” Simison said. “It just came down to who could keep it in the longest. I just tried to make sure it was me.”
The Tigers have now won half of the 14 county titles to have been contested, and each one is special to DeVault, whose team will now try to also repeat as Central Indiana Conference and sectional champions.
“This year is a little more special because we’ve had so little time outside to practice,” he said. “You don’t know what to expect from your team. I knew Anderson and Pendleton had some good players coming back, but it’s kind of rewarding when you don’t kniw what to expect but you find a way to win.”