MARION — A familiar song played out Tuesday on the Marion High School tennis courts as Alexandria advanced to regional for the fourth time in a row, only to face one of the dominant forces in the region.
Delta was that immovable force once again, sweeping the Tigers out of the tournament by a 5-0 tune to advance to the regional finals Wednesday where the Eagles will seek their 20th all-time regional championship.
Delta will face Mississinewa on Wednesday after the Indians defeated Jay County 3-2 in matches also played Tuesday.
One Madison County player who will have an eye on the outcome of the championship match is Lapel senior Kerith Renihan, who advanced out of the Anderson sectional as a singles player. Tuesday, she outlasted Randolph Southern senior Kaibre Stephan 7-5, 6-1.
Renihan (13-2) will play Thursday in the individual sectional championship only if the No. 1 singles player for the losing team Wednesday wins her match. Both Delta’s Gabby Knight and Mississinewa’s Madison Fuqua are unbeaten during the postseason.
If there is no opponent to emerge from that meeting, Renihan would be named the sectional champion and move on the singles regional, held at Kokomo on June 3. Renihan is seeking to become the first girls singles sectional champion from Lapel since Maddie Shannon reached that level in 2017.
Renihan credits her long run to the state girls basketball finals with helping her with conditioning as she wore down Stephan on one of the first real warm days of the tennis season.
“I was getting tired and she was getting tired. One of us had to stay strong,” she said. “I just used my skills and played strong. I think it was who could last longest. I just feel like I was prepared, and I was ready.”
The machine that is Delta tennis jumped out to big early leads in every match, and on this occasion it was not a matter of the Tigers playing poorly.
Quite the opposite was true, according to Alex coach Matt DeVault.
“I was really proud of them. We’re a young team, and I thought we played against a seasoned Delta team really well,” he said. “It’s frustrating when the scores are like that, but with as many young players as we have, I walked away thinking we played pretty well.
The Tigers battled with Delta with each player grabbing at least one game in the match and scoring points with well-played shots. But DeVault knows to beat Delta, his team can’t play well.
It has to be nearly perfect.
“We’ve been working hard on eliminating mistakes and forcing the other teams to beat us with good shots,” he said. “And Delta definitely does that.”
The Eagles were dominant in the singles matches as Knight routed Allie Clark 6-0, 6-1, Brylee Beckley defeated Gabby Hosier 6-0, 6-4, and Iva Witter defeated Avery Cuneo 6-2, 6-0.
Delta completed the sweep with a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 1 doubles for Janet Wagener and Kate Manor over Lily Harpe and Addy Warren and a 6-2, 6-1 win at No. 2 doubles for Kelsey Vest and Rowan Hinds over Alyssa Ryan and Abby Gaines.
The Tigers finished at 15-4 in what was supposed to be a rebuilding season after five of DeVault’s starters from a year ago graduated. But Cuneo, Gaines and Harpe stepped in as underclassmen and Ryan played well whether she was paired with Gaines or sophomore Rylie Kellams this season.
“They’ve got a lot of confidence from this,” DeVault said. “Hopefully, they’ll come back even more confident since they’ve been through the wars.”
Meanwhile, Lapel coach Kandi Martin was pleased with what she saw from Renihan, who after gutting out the first set, rolled to wins in the last four games to claim the win.
“She was consistent, not distracted by emotions, just playing her game,” Martin said. “She didn’t let up and had her mental game on.”