ALEXANDRIA — Emotions were high at The Jungle on Wednesday evening as Alexandria paid tribute to the late Deanna Miller, the long-time fixture within the community and volleyball program, who suddenly died during the summer just prior to what would have been her first season as head coach.
With much of Miller’s family and many of her friends and former players on hand, speeches were given prior to the match detailing just how much she meant to everyone who knew her.
But when the presentation was complete and the tears were dried, there was a match to be played and — whether inspired by Miller or not — Alexandria may have played its best match of the season.
Junior Addy Warren led all players with 12 kills, and senior Taylor Stinefield added 10 kills and a match-high four service aces as the Tigers defeated Tipton 25-22, 25-18, 25-22 for a three-set sweep.
The second win in row for Alexandria evened its season record at 8-8 and ended a six-match winning streak for Tipton (15-5).
The key to success for the Tigers may have been their ability to manage their emotions early. Coming off a five-set win at Mississinewa and a 10:30 p.m. return home time the night before, it would have been easy to understand if the Tigers were both physically and emotionally spent before first serve.
“It was definitely tough. You could tell they were exhausted from the emotions,” coach Emalee Wyatt said. “But they did a really good job of going out there and just playing. They proved that they belonged out there and did what I asked them to do, which was awesome.”
There were signs of fatigue early as the Tigers committed five first-set service errors and trailed the Blue Devils 13-11 when Elli Closser took the serve.
Aided by a pair of Warren kills, Closser served up seven straight points to seize the lead, but Tipton responded with a 6-1 run of its own to tie the set at 19-19. An exchange of points later, a Kara Simison push-kill — her only kill of the match — gave Alex some breathing room at 23-20.
It was a microcosm of the match as all Tigers contributed to the winning cause.
“They all played really well tonight. I’m really proud of the way Ashlynn (Duckworth) has been playing,” Wyatt said. “Taylor has been really awesome at placing the ball, so aggressive.”
Duckworth finished the match with eight kills and a block.
The Tigers led throughout the second set after a Warren kill and a Blue Devil error gave Alex an 11-9 lead. Senior setter Kendall Parker followed a left-handed kill with three aces over a four-point span and served out the final five points of the set.
“It was a conference match (last night), and then coming into this with all the emotions, they did a phenomenal job of pushing through it,” Wyatt said.
Warren stopped an early 3-0 Tipton run in the third set and later followed consecutive Duckworth blocks with an ace for a 17-14 lead.
While the Blue Devils came back to tie the match at 18-18, Stinefield’s 10th kill gave Alex the lead for good at 20-19. Back-to-back Simison aces, a kill by Olivia Hall and a Stinefield ace put the lead at 24-20, and three points later, the Tigers wrapped up an emotional night on a Tipton error.
“I’m so proud of the way we played as a team. We really pulled together,” Stinefield, who was recently named the first Deanna Miller Award winner for the Tigers, said. “We knew it was going to be emotional, but right when we got on that court, we played.”
Hall totaled six kills to go with two blocks, and Parker finished with three kills, 32 assists and three aces for the Tigers, who will look to use this win over a quality opponent to build momentum heading into the final weeks of the season.
“It’s building that momentum that we need, having those winning streaks and winning against hard teams,” Wyatt said.
It was a career-type night for Warren, who added numerous digs and a pair of aces to her stat line on a night she wanted to play especially well.
“For me, and this is going to sound weird, but I’ve been struggling this year with hitting just because I’m so short,” Warren said. “I think tonight was probably the best I’ve played, and it makes me a lot more happy because it’s a night that we honored her.”
The Tigers will play on the road Thursday with a visit to Madison County rival Lapel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.