MARION — Alexandria’s opportunity to move on to the regional final Tuesday rested in the hands of the Tigers’ No. 2 doubles team of seniors Ally Honeycutt and Emily Leever after the first four matches ended with Alex and Mississinewa deadlocked at 2-2.
The Tigers duo took the first set 6-1 but fell behind 0-3 in the second, prompting coach Matt DeVault to speak with Honeycutt and Leever.
“We got the momentum with that first set, and they got a big serve win and broke our serve, and we were down 3-0, and we called them over and calmed them down,” Alex coach Matt DeVault said. “We knew it was coming. They’re too good for it not to happen. We got it back to 3-4 and 5-5 and then a huge, huge service break.”
Leading 5-4, Leever’s serve was broken by Ole Miss to even the set, at which point she experienced a breathing issue and needed a medical timeout. After attention from her coaches and the trainer, Leever was ready to resume after a scary moment that may have been a blessing in disguise.
“When it happened, I thought maybe it would be a good thing for us,” Honeycutt said. “We could get a little breather and relax. I think it helped us, not like it happened on purpose, but we were able to calm down.”
After the pause, the Tigers broke the Mississinewa serve, and Honeycutt served out the match to clinch the 3-2 victory for DeVault and the 27th-ranked Alex team.
“I put one of my top servers on the line, and Ally finished it out,” DeVault said.
Junior Gabby Hosier breezed to a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 3 singles over Sophie Joseph while the four seniors that comprise the strong doubles teams for Alexandria took care of business to complete the win.
Taylor Stinefield and Carlie Remington — who needed three sets to win during the regular-season meeting between the schools — were in control throughout their No. 1 singles match and came away 6-2, 6-1 winners over Halle Sullivan and Taylor Kern.
“We’ve been relying on those four seniors all year,” DeVault said. “We’ve got good depth at singles, but those four seniors out there — Carlie and Taylor played their behinds off. They never let them into the match. I was kind of waiting on that big wave, figuring they would come after us, but we kept them off balance.”
The Tigers doubles teams are each 22-2 on the season.
Mississinewa took the top two singles matches as Madison Fuqua defeated Allie Clark at No. 1 and Ella Frantz knocked off Kara Simison at No. 2, both by identical 6-1, 6-1 scores.
Fuqua’s postseason continues in the singles tournament, and she will face another Madison County product Wednesday evening in Anderson’s Jamison Geoffreys.
Concern over the weather forecast of the coming days prompted Geoffreys to be asked to play two matches, and she won both in rather easy fashion, defeating Kaibre Stephan of Randolph Southern 6-0, 6-0 and Carlee Rismiller from Union City 6-1, 6-0.
The Geoffreys-Fuqua winner will be crowned the singles tournament sectional champion, a prize the Anderson senior captured a year ago.
As in most tournament matches, she knows very little about her next opponent and will continue to play her own game.
“I’ll just play her like I play the other people,” she said. “I’ll just focus on my shot.”
“She came out and hit her shots and stayed focused on what she’s supposed to do,” Anderson coach David Ellis said. “She’s a hard one to rattle, and none of these girls had anything get her rattled or knock her off her game.”
While Geoffreys plays Fuqua, the Tigers will seek their first regional title against Delta, a program that has 18 regional championships and has won the last six in a row. The Eagles handed Alexandria its only loss of the regular season.
“We’ve seen them already this year, and that’s been our biggest roadblock I guess you could say,” DeVault said. “They do a great job with that program. I thought we played well at their place. Now we have them on a neutral court, and I’m excited about that.”
At Lawrence North, Pendleton Heights senior Abby Cruser saw her season come to an end as she suffered her first loss of the year to Bianca DiVittorio from Eastern Hancock.