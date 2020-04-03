ALEXANDRIA — The spring of 2019 provided fields of dreams as The Herald Bulletin coverage area celebrated not one but two state championships.
For athletes and students alike, the spring of 2020 has turned into a nightmare of disappointment and sadness as the public schools will remain shuttered for the balance of the academic year, resulting in cancellations of prom, athletics and possibly graduation ceremonies.
That reality hits especially hard for the Alexandria baseball Tigers and Shenandoah’s Erikka Hill, both of whom captured IHSAA state championships last year.
One day after the announcement, the athletes are attempting to process their emotions. Alex senior Nick Williams, who delivered the game-winning hit in a 4-3 win over Southridge less than a year ago, said every emotion possible is coming at him at once.
“It’s rough because I’m not going to be able to enjoy the last part of my senior year, which every senior should enjoy,” Williams said. “It’s hard right now. It’s all one (emotion) right now.”
Fellow senior Brennan Morehead, who scored the winning run and was the winning pitcher, spent his emotions a week ago when he realized the likelihood of the season was waning. That preparedness helped ease the shock of Thursday’s announcement.
“I had mentally prepared myself for it, so when they canceled it didn’t really surprise me,” Morehead said. “When I heard the news, I wasn’t as upset as I was a week ago.”
Both Williams — at Kellogg College — and Morehead — at Indiana Wesleyan — will continue their baseball careers next season. While they have been deprived of the chance to repeat as state champions, they take some solace in the fact they, unlike most high school athletes, won their final baseball game.
“It could have been a lot worse,” Morehead said. “We could have lost at Victory Field, and that would have been our last go-around. Just knowing that we won makes me feel better, but then again … we wanted to defend our state title.”
“That’s just happiness, man, no doubt about it,” Williams said.
Hill took the shot put title at the track and field state finals with a throw of 44-foot-2, bettering her nearest competitor by over seven inches. With eight of the top-10 finishers in the event having graduated last year, Hill would have been an overwhelming favorite to repeat.
When Hill heard the announcement, she took some quiet time to process the opportunity she would no longer have this spring.
“I definitely had a moment, I went outside, cuddled my dog and I was eating — I don’t’ remember what — but it was something sweet,” Hill said. “It was a definite ‘dumped by my boyfriend’ feeling. It was a moment like that.”
While Morehead and Williams will continue baseball workouts in preparation for their college careers, Hill is already feeling motivation for next year’s track season. She plans to take advantage of the time off to work on her footwork and develop other implements, like the hammer and javelin. While they are not high school events, they may be important at the college level.
One way Hill has stayed at the top of her game is a bit unconventional, but it seems to work for her.
“I was going to the YMCA for a while, but since those have shut down, I have been at home bench pressing my dogs or sisters,” Hill said. “I keep begging my parents to let me squat them, but they say no.”
All three athletes are trying to remain positive in the wake of such a tough day of news.
“We’re all just really close, and it sucks that it had to end this way,” Morehead said. “But that’s part of life. We’ll move on from it, and it will just make us stronger.”
