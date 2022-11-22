ANDERSON — The Alexandria boys basketball team opened the 2022-23 season with a 52-44 road victory against Anderson Prep at the Hangar on Tuesday.
Braxton Pratt intercepted a pass and finished in transition to put the Tigers on the scoreboard as each team traded a fast-break layup to begin the battle. Carson Cuneo and Pratt scored four points each to give the Tigers an early advantage.
In the final two minutes of the first quarter, APA sophomore Camron Anderson scored on a putback layup and hit a late 3-pointer to bring the Jets’ deficit to 10-9.
“Camron can do a little bit of everything for us,” APA coach Corey Scott said. “He can pass it, he can score it and just helps us have that option to make the right pass or shot when needed.”
The Tigers (1-0) pounced to a 14-0 scoring run on the Jets to begin the second quarter with seven consecutive possessions finished with layups. Pratt outscored the Jets by himself in the quarter on three consecutive plays by securing two steals and finishing the fast break at the rim. The senior led the Tigers in scoring with 12 points and secured six steals in the victory.
“He played really well and anticipated passes,” Alexandria coach Marty Carroll said. “He got most of those steals on the backside of the defense. He read what was going to happen and stepped through the passing lanes.”
APA (0-1) cut the deficit to 10 points at the end of the half on a 3-point shot made by Anderson and a layup finished by Ben Scott. Anderson led all scorers with 15 points and three made shots from beyond the arc in the defeat.
“Anderson and the Scott kid both made some 3s and stretched our defense out pretty good,” Carroll said.
As the Jets increased the half-court pressure, the Tigers found success by distributing the ball inside the paint through back-door cuts. Scott, who is in his 10th year coaching at APA, said the back-door cuts were difficult to stop, but the Jets have not been capable of playing man-to-man defense.
APA sophomore Lincoln Fathauer caught fire and hit two 3-pointers in the second half, scoring nine of his 11 points to bring the Jets back. The Jets outscored the Tigers 30-28 in the second half, but costly turnovers and three technical foul calls impeded the rally.
APA found life in the final minute as Anderson drilled a deep 3-pointer, drawing a foul. The sophomore intentionally missed the free-throw attempt and secured the steal, but the Jets threw the ball away on the ensuing possession.
“If we compete every day, then we will play with other teams. Give ourselves an opportunity and we just got to learn,” Scott said.
Anderson Prep will hit the road to take on Phalen Leadership Academy next Tuesday. Alexandria (1-0) travels to Wes-Del on Saturday.