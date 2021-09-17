ALEXANDRIA — When Alexandria’s Max Naselroad returned the opening kickoff for six points Friday night, a thin Elwood squad was faced with another difficult task.
The Panthers again were on the short end, 28-14, but they ended up playing a full 48-minute game for the first time this season, as well as scoring in double digits and tying the score for the latest point in a game this year.
Alexandria, meanwhile, got career nights from Chance Martin and Owen Thompson, battery-mates on a pair of touchdowns. Martin threw for 197 yards, and Thompson had 122 on five receptions.
That helped propel the Tigers (3-1, 2-0 Central Indiana Conference) to their third straight win on their homecoming.
The Tigers also had to overcome their own demons, such as three turnovers and several major penalties, two of which nullified TDs.
“We need to play a cleaner game,” Alexandria coach Pete Gast said. “We had just one turnover in our first two games, and now we’re starting to turn the ball over a little bit. We’ve got to work on making better decisions and ball security, and we’ve got to get better there.”
Naselroad put the Panthers (0-4, 0-3) behind the 8-ball with his TD return, his second in as many years against Elwood. But the Panthers — outscored 134-6 going into Friday — bounced back in big ways.
Elwood parlayed a fumble recovery by Ayden Corbett into a 63-yard scoring drive, climaxed when Will Retherford kept it and dove just past the pylon on fourth down at the Tigers’ 5-yard line.
Two possessions later, the Panthers kept the ball for nearly nine minutes and ran 15 plays, the last one being a 1-yard run by Colton Jetty with 4:28 left in the half. Retherford took it in for two points, and it was 14-all.
The Martin-to-Thompson TD plays were from 44 yards out late in the first quarter and 16 yards midway through the third.
“It was really nice to see Owen step up because Gabe McGuire has been kind of the focal point for us, and everyone knows it,” Gast said. “I thought Owen made plays when we threw him the ball, big plays.”
Naselroad had the Tigers’ other score, from 6 yards out with under three minutes left in the half. He had 12 carries for 67 yards.
Gast said his defense stood tall in the second half, not allowing Elwood to threaten.
“At halftime, our boys took some coaching, and we did some adjustments,” Gast said. “They came out and took those adjustments to heart, and (the Panthers) didn’t score in the second half.”
Retherford again carried Elwood’s offense, with 60 rushing yards in 24 attempts and 59 in the air (he was 7-of-20).
“Our kids played extremely, extremely hard,” Elwood coach Michael Karn said. “I told the kids last week (after a 37-0 defeat to Frankton) that I thought they had a thousand paper cuts. You can bleed out from that, but (tonight) we got a bunch of those paper cuts bandaged up, and they’re healing, but we have a bunch more that we need to take care of.”
Alexandria visits Class 2A No. 2 Eastbrook, and Elwood hosts Blackford next Friday.
