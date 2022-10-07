ALEXANDRIA — In a tightly contested Central Indiana Conference, it came as no surprise Friday’s game between bitter rivals Frankton and Alexandria came down to a few plays in the final moments.
And on the Tigers' senior night, those plays came from juniors Gabe McGuire and Carson Cuneo to seal an Alexandria win.
McGuire accounted for three Alexandria touchdowns — including the game winner in the fourth quarter — and Cuneo made four big plays in a row in the final two minutes as the Tigers celebrated their seniors with a 29-22 win over Frankton.
Frankton has lost five in a row and falls to 2-6 on the season while the Tigers improve to 5-3 overall and 4-2 in the CIC, a league that is as competitive as it ever has been, according to Alex coach Pete Gast.
“I think this is the strongest I’ve seen the CIC in a long, long time, maybe in all my years here,” he said. “Top to bottom, there is never a week off. … Just to get back home, finish our regular season undefeated at home and get back on the winning side was really important to us. We didn’t want to lose three in a row.”
McGuire’s second touchdown run of the night — a 7-yard sprint around end to the pylon — came with 8:41 to go and snapped a 22-22 tie in a game that was back and forth throughout.
Frankton’s next drive stalled in Tigers' territory after a failed fourth-down conversion. But the Eagles got another opportunity after forcing an Alexandria punt.
Cuneo short-circuited a potential game-tying drive defensively. His second-down sack put Frankton in a long yardage situation. A fumbled snap followed on third down, and Cuneo was there to recover the loose ball -- the only turnover of the night.
“These two are great teammates, great competitors, just hard workers in season and out of season,” Gast said of McGuire and Cuneo. “It never surprises me when these two play well.”
Alexandria converted the clinching first down on runs of 7 and 5 yards by Cuneo, who had also scored on a 4-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
“I’ve been waiting for this one for a while. I was ready to go,” Cuneo said. “We’re just really close. We don’t like them. They don’t like us. It’s just huge.”
McGuire opened the scoring with a 73-yard run in the first quarter and threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Collin Johns in the third quarter. McGuire credited his offensive line — led by senior Connor Etchison — with opening the biggest hole of the night on his long first-quarter gallop.
“Everybody got their blocks, and I just cut back and took off,” McGuire said.
“He’s hard to defend. I’m glad he’s on my side,” Gast said of McGuire.
After dropping a pair of tough games to Oak Hill and Mississinewa, it was big for the Tigers to get back on the winning side of things with one to play as they try to gather momentum heading into the postseason.
Frankton quarterback Gage Rastetter scored on a pair of 2-yard touchdown runs — one in the second and one in the third quarter -- after throwing a 6-yard touchdown pass to Austin Nunley in the first period.
The regular season comes to a close next week with Alexandria traveling to Madison-Grant while Frankton hosts Blackford.
The IHSAA sectional draw will be held Sunday at 5 p.m. Alexandria is 4-0 this season against potential sectional foes.