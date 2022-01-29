ELWOOD — No team could have gotten off to a quicker start to Saturday's Elwood wrestling sectional final round than Alexandria.
Blake Sayre and Isaiah Fye booked spots at the top of the podium with wins in the opening matches, then Logan Flowers and Max Naselroad followed suit to give the Tigers four titles.
For 152-pounder Naselroad, it was his fourth sectional crown and 31st win of the season without defeat, while senior classmate Flowers at 120 and junior Fye at 113 also repeated. It was a maiden title for senior Sayre, at 106.
Alexandria placed fourth in the team standings with 153.5 points, five behind third-place Pendleton Heights.
Frankton had champions in sophomore Crew Farrell at 160 and junior Hunter Branham at 285, and PH sophomore Jack Todd won at 132, denying Anderson's Andrew Dietz a third sectional title.
Daleville seniors Julius Gerencser (138) and Jackson Ingenito (195) were on top at the Delta sectional, and Shenandoah junior Mayson Lewis (182) and sophomore Angel Deloney (120) won their classes at Tri.
Naselroad spotted Noblesville's Carter Richardson a takedown early in their match, but Naselroad went ahead 3-2 late in the opening period and went on to a 10-2 major decision.
"(Richardson) is only a sophomore, and he's somebody to look out for in the coming years, and he's really, really tough," Naselroad said. "The main thing is if somebody takes you down early, you can't let it bother you too much and you've got to keep your composure."
Flowers (27-4) prevailed with a fall in 92 seconds over once-beaten Eli McGuire of Tipton and repeated as sectional champ, just days after Flowers' grandfather, Fred Brotherton, passed away.
"It actually feels amazing coming back and beating two people that have already beaten me previously this season," Flowers said.
He also avenged a defeat to PH's Blake Nicholson in a semifinal. Nicholson placed third.
Fye (28-1) also became a two-time champ after taking down Guerin Catholic's Peter Nguyen 32 seconds into overtime and earning a 4-2 win.
Sayre (24-2) got the final matches started by pinning Cooper Doucette of Hamilton Heights with 30 seconds left in the first period.
"I tell the guys in the room, go out there and have fun," Alexandria coach Cody Klettheimer said. "Everybody takes wrestling so seriously, so why not go out there and just have fun, smile and put on a show for your fans and your parents, and everything will take care of itself."
Todd improved to 22-2 with a 6-3 decision over Dietz, recovering from a 2-1 deficit going into the final period. Todd also defeated Dietz in a dual meet in December.
Farrell (29-1), who won a regional title last year but not the sectional, made good this time over Charles Brown of Hamilton Heights 6-4.
Branham (24-4) took a 2-1 decision over Noblesville's Jacob Etchison in two overtime periods.
Alexandria's Brancen Combs was fourth at 182, and he will join his victorious mates at the PH regional next Saturday.
PH had six others move on. Those are Elijah Creel (second at 120), Jaylen Covington (second at 138), Garrett Pederson (third at 182), Elijah Wolf (fourth at 113), Ethan Childers (fourth at 160) and Sam Mossoney (fourth at 220).
Frankton (fifth at 123) also had Elijah Knauer (145) and Corbin Alexander (152) place third and Carson Ward claim fourth at 138.
Anderson came home sixth (105). Jawaun Echols was the runner-up at 195 and Clayton Stephens placed third at 220. Fourth-place Indians were Kason Davis (120), Jake Wilson (145), BradLee Thomas (152) and Ty Lawler (285).
Lapel was eighth with 62 points. Kyle Shelton (170) and Grant Morris (195) both placed third for the Bulldogs.
Elwood placed 10th (38), and Kaleb Colwell was fourth at 106.
Daleville was fifth at Delta with 162 points, and Gerencser (21-1) clinched his second sectional title with a majority decision. Ingenito (23-4) won his final by injury default after a pair of pins.
Dawson Brooks placed second at 126, as did Brandon Kinnick at 145 and Reazon Davenport at 152. Noah Gibson was third at 120 and Gabe Griffin fourth at 132. The seven Broncos who advanced will go on to the Jay County regional.
Shenandoah placed seventh at Tri (92.5), with Lewis (28-3) scoring a technical fall in his final and Deloney (18-5) winning 18-14. Sam Hinshaw was third at 126 and will also wrestle at the Richmond regional.
Madison-Grant tied for seventh (58) at the Oak Hill sectional. Boston Caudell (second at 182) and Nathan Knopp (fourth at 132) advanced to the Maconaquah regional.
