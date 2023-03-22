While the dominant individual players from a year ago have graduated, one power remains as the Alexandria Tigers look to continue their recent run of team success as the 2023 girls tennis season unfolds.
Jamison Geoffreys of Anderson and Abby Cruser of Pendleton Heights completed undefeated regular seasons in 2022 with Geoffreys advancing to the state finals. With both now playing at the college level, a balanced field of individual competitors will be on the area courts this season.
Alexandria, meanwhile, has swept the Central Indiana Conference, Madison County and sectional titles for the last three years with four straight county titles under its belt. The Tigers need to replace key doubles players, but depth has proven to be a strength for coach Matt DeVault's squad.
Lapel returns key singles players and could challenge the Tigers for both county and sectional championships, and Elwood also has plenty of experience back from last year's winning campaign.
The Arabians will be led by Royce Hammel for the final time as the long-time coach has announced he will retire after the season.
Here is a glance at the area scene in girls tennis:
ALEXANDRIA
Coach: Matt DeVault (28th season), 345-143 record; 2022: 20-2, Madison County, CI, and sectional champions; Key Losses: Carlie Remington, Taylor Stinefield, Ally Honeycutt, Emily Leever, Kara Simison; Key Returning Players: Allie Clark, Gabby Hosier, Addy Warren, Lily Harpe; Newcomers to Watch: Alyssa Ryan, Abby Gaines, Rylie Kellams, Avery Cuneo, Addie Bates, Delilah Young; Potential Breakout: Ryan, Gaines
Outlook: “This will be an exciting year for the Tigers, but no one will feel sorry for us,” DeVault said. “There is a large bullseye on our backs after three straight years of winning the county-conference-sectional trifecta. We graduated a stud senior class but already have some players ready to step up. We will be young in some spots, but it will be fun to see us grow.”
ANDERSON
Coach: Dave Ellis; 2022: 9-7, Geoffreys to state finals; Key Losses: Geoffreys, Samim Thorns, Ramsey Proctor; Key Returning Players: Amber Kennedy, Madison Tyler, Lilly Grimes, Talaysha Simonds, Himieko McNally
Outlook: “As of the end of the first week of practice, most of the girls are progressing about the same,” Ellis said. “Right now we are working on getting our tennis legs ready.”
ELWOOD
Coach: John Kelly (6th season); 2022: 8-7; Key Losses: Kenzi Oyler, Harli Evans, Hannah McCleery; Key Returning Players: Kennedy Perrin, Kenzee Garringer, Addi Updegraff, Ruth Vehikite; Newcomers to Watch: Raeghan Wisehart, Darica Dickey, Kenzi Weaver; Potential Breakout: Abby McCleery, Jasmine Tevalan
Outlook: “We have a very good catalyst in place with four experienced returning players setting the stage for a very positive season,” Kelly said. “The addition of some new athletes this season has really contributed to a solid team foundation. We have a lot of work ahead of us to bring the team together, but the girls have been working hard. We're looking forward to a good season.”
FRANKTON
Coach: Stephan Hamaker (2nd season); 2022: 7-11, Elwood Invitational champions; Key Loss: Lauryn Bates; Key Returning Players: Addie Brobston, Haylee Niccum, Launa Hamaker, Emily Bilyeu, Sloane Harrison; Newcomers to Watch: Hadlee Eppards, Campbell Quire; Potential Breakout: Lilly Hall
Outlook: “We hope to build on our improvement from last year,” Coach Hamaker said. “Everyone was a first-year player on varsity except for Lauryn Bates, and by the end of the season we were competing. We will continue to push ourselves and get better every day.”
LAPEL
Coach: Kandi Martin (2nd season); 2022: 10-8; Key Losses: 11 seniors; Key Returning Players: Kerith Renihan, Gracie Lyons, Gracie Frazier, Emma Manning; Newcomers to Watch: Gwyn Fisher, Kalea Richwine
Outlook: “We lost a lot of seniors who could play last year, but the return players are strong, so we will see what we can do as a team this year,” Martin said.
MADISON-GRANT
Coach: Tony Pitt (18th season); 2022: 1-16; Key Loss: Jess Martin; Key Returning Players: Lainey Lutterman, Lexi Terillegar, Mya Stansberry, Josie Engel, Marissa Lambert, Lauren Wilson, Maddie Freel; Newcomers to Watch: Lorelai Warner, Kaitley Dickason; Potential Breakout: Lutterman, Engel
Outlook: “Even though we still have a young team, most of the girls gained valuable varsity experience last year,” Pitt said. “Most of the girls haven’t played since last season, so we are sort of playing catch up at the moment. Hopefully, we can continue to improve and build upon the win total this season.”
PENDLETON HEIGHTS
Coach: Royce Hammel (12th season); 2022: 11-8, Abby Cruser senior All-Star; Key Loss: Cruser; Key Returning Athletes: Jessica Thompson, Gia Thorsen, Josie Graves, Ellie Manchess; Newcomers to Watch: Bella Ritchey, Sarah Ghosh, Katja Geiger
Outlook: “This year will be a challenge, no true dominant player but our depth will have to come into play for us to be successful,” Hammel said. “Our numbers are down. Hopefully, the newcomers will get a lot of playing time to help them learn and grow into future varsity players.”
SHENANDOAH
Key Loss: Hannah Zody; Expected to Return: Holly Shepherd