ALEXANDRIA — It was a boys basketball game that seemed destined to be decided in the paint. Neither team could hit even a third of its shots from long range.
But, in the end, it was Brennan Morehead’s 3-pointer in the final minute of overtime that gave Alexandria a five-point lead it never relinquished in scoring a 61-58 victory over Frankton in a Central Indiana Conference clash Friday.
The Tigers scored the first seven points in the contest, and that turned out to be the biggest lead either team had the rest of the game.
Frankton had a 36-32 lead after three quarters and led for much of the final period until Cade Vernetti drove and hit a layup with 2:35 to play in regulation that tied the game at 47-47. Theteams trade baskets back and forth, but Frankton’s Luke Sheward put back an offensive rebound for a 54-54 tie with 22 seconds on the clock.
The Tigers got a last-second 3-pointer from the corner by Nick Williams, but it didn’t fall. In that final quarter, the Eagles didn’t miss a shot until the game’s final minute, but eight turnovers in those eight minutes kept them from putting the game away.
The Eagles cut it to 60-58 with 6.8 seconds left in the extra period on a rebound basket. But Kole Stewart hit one of two free throws with 5.3 ticks left for the home team. Frankton’s inbound pass was intercepted, sealing the win for the Tigers.
Williams, who has recently spent more time playing inside, was a force. He had team highs in both points, 13, and rebounds with 11. He shot eight free throws and made several Eagles accumulate an uncomfortable number of fouls trying to stop him inside.
Morehead and Stewart each scored a dozen points, and Vernetti added 11. Those four accounted for all but 12 of the Tigers’ points.
Ayden Brobston scored 16 points and had 11 rebounds, both team highs for the Eagles. Ethan Bates scored 13 points and handled the ball much of the time under Alexandria’s pressure. No other Eagles scored more than nine points.
“Alexandria made more plays down the stretch than we did,” said Frankton coach Brent Brobston “They have four seniors on the court, and they know how to make those plays. My team fought hard, but we still need to learn how to finish games. I am happy where we’re at as a team.”
