ELWOOD — A milestone win awaited the victorious coach of Friday night’s homecoming contest at Elwood, either the 50th for Alexandria’s Pete Gast or the first for the Panthers’ Terry Riggs.
Gast’s Tigers erupted with quick strikes and kept Riggs — who has energized a struggling Elwood program in his short time at the helm — waiting at least another week.
Alexandria scored five times on plays of 48 yards or greater — three by senior receiver Jagger Orick and the others by Max Naselroad — and the Tigers handed the Panthers a 41-26 defeat, Elwood’s 25th in a row dating to 2018.
The gargantuan plays sparked Alexandria (2-3, 2-1 Central Indiana Conference) which overcame six turnovers as well as another staunch effort by Elwood (which fell 24-21 at Frankton last week)
“Jagger Orick, especially in the second half, came up with some big plays,” Gast said. “They’re just really skilled offensive kids. They can do a lot, and they came through when we needed them.”
Both Orick (three receptions, 159 yards) and Naselroad (89 yards on 10 carries) found the end zone three times. The latter rushed for two scores and returned a kickoff 75 yards for the other.
Freshman Gabe McGuire was 10-for-16 for 171 yards and threw two TDs to Orick.
Orick’s other score came off a flea-flicker from Kole Stewart with 5:53 left in the third quarter. That broke a 20-all deadlock, and the Tigers were never headed.
The first Orick TD was a 60-yarder from McGuire, in single coverage, with just under five minutes gone in the contest.
Orick completed his hat trick on a 51-yard play late in the third quarter, and the Tigers went ahead 34-20.
Naselroad’s runback of a kickoff occurred early in the second period, after Elwood got to within 7-6 on a 4-yard pass from Will Retherford to Anthony Munoz.
A 49-yard burst by Naselroad put Alexandria up 20-14 with 4:51 to go in the first half. Naselroad’s third TD was from 13 yards out, with just over two minutes to go in the game.
When Elwood (0-4, 0-3) had it tied at 14-14 and then 20-20, it was the first times this year it had not trailed after 0-0.
A 1-yard run by Ben DeLong and 2-point reception by Trey Jordan midway through the second quarter made it 14-14.
Retherford kept it from a yard out three minutes into the second half, after the Panthers got the ball on a fumble recovery, and it was 20-20.
Jordan ran 17 times for 114 yards. DeLong had 80 yards on 12 carries and 70 yards on five catches and also picked off two passes. Retherford completed 11 of 21 passes for 126 yards.
Both teams head north next week, Alexandria to Class 2A No. 2 Eastbrook and Elwood to Blackford.
