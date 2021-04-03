ALEXANDRIA — After sitting out the 2020 season due to COVID-19, Central Indiana Conference rivals Alexandria and Madison-Grant could not wait another week to get into the swing of their 2021 softball seasons.
A hastily arranged tripleheader at the Tigers' home field was capped when Alexandria’s Tristen Dunn drilled a go-ahead two-run triple during a four-run sixth inning as the Tigers upended the Argylls 5-3 Saturday afternoon.
Both the Tigers and Argylls defeated Delta, the third team in the afternoon round-robin, earlier in the day.
It was a day of mixed emotions for M-G coach Travis Havens, who had his coaching debut delayed by a year. While he did collect his first coaching win against the Eagles, he felt his team could easily have gone 2-0.
“We haven’t played a game in 16 months, so to be playing is a big deal,” Havens said. “We won a game and had a chance to win both games. It’s bittersweet, I guess. It’s good to be playing, but it stinks to lose.”
The Tigers struck first when Madisyn Standridge singled with one out, moved to second on an error, stole third and scored on a ground out by Emma Smith in the opening frame.
M-G starting pitcher Elizabeth Lee settled in after allowing the first-inning run, blanking the Tigers through the fifth inning.
“We kind of had a plan of using two pitchers, but we got into a situation where we were playing well, and she was throwing well, so we decided to leave her in,” Havens said.
While Lee was keeping Alexandria (2-0) at bay, her offense — with her helping her own cause — took the lead in the fourth.
Gracey Fox led off the inning with a double and moved to third on a single by Sydney Duncan. Daya Greene then dropped a perfect bunt single off the first base line to drive in the first run for the Argylls (1-1). After Greene stole second, she scored on a double to left by Lee to give M-G a 2-1 lead.
That lead increased by one in the top of the sixth after the first two Argylls had been retired. Greene singled and stole second. Makennah Clouse then singled her home for a 3-1 lead.
But the Tigers — who had been checked by Lee on just four hits through five innings — put together the decisive rally after their top hitter led off the sixth with an out.
Kaitlyn Bair flew out to start the sixth against Lee. But Smith singled to start a string of six straight Tigers hits. Kendall Parker and Ashlynn Duckworth followed with singles, and Smith scored on a wild pitch. Dunn then hammered a 1-0 pitch to the fence in right field and chased two runs home on her way to third with a triple. Cali Humphries then drove Dunn home with an infield single for a 5-3 lead.
“I told Kendall I would get her in so we could win,” Dunn said. “As soon as I saw (third-base coach) Jim (King) when I turned the corner, I knew it was time to go.”
The Tigers posted the game-winning rally without the involvement of Bair, which is cause for confidence throughout the team’s lineup.
“Even the girls who came off the bench put the ball in play, so that gives us depth,” Alex coach Sarah Almack said.
“I think we have all the pieces, and once we start connecting -- our first game was kind of rough -- but I think we’ll go far,” Dunn said.
This game does not count toward the CIC standings.
Standridge — the winning pitcher in relief against Madison-Grant -- homered and drove in three runs for the Tigers and pitched four strong innings as Alexandria defeated the Eagles 9-3 in the first game of the afternoon. Standridge also doubled, and Smith was 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in her Alexandria debut.
M-G’s Chelsea Bowland collected four hits, and Katie Duncan drove in three runs in the Argylls' 11-8 win over Delta in Game 2. Greene added three hits, and Zoey Barnett doubled and drove in two runs for Madison-Grant, which never trailed and broke a 6-6 tie with four runs in the fifth inning.
Alexandria will again host Delta on Monday afternoon before travelling to Muncie Central on Tuesday while the Argylls will travel to Eastern on Wednesday before Marion comes to Fairmount for M-G’s home opener Thursday.
