ALEXANDRIA — Madison-Grant did what it wanted to do in its girls basketball regular season finale at Alexandria as it kept prolific sophomore scorer Jacklynn Hosier in check for much of the night.
But a suffocating Tigers defense and double-figure scoring nights from two of Hosier’s teammates rendered that accomplishment moot.
Hosier and senior Cali Crum each scored 15 points and grabbed six rebounds and the Tigers forced 25 Argylls turnovers as Alexandria posted a 67-18 rout of Madison-Grant.
Alexandria (17-5) finished the regular season winners of six of its last seven games and 5-2 in the Central Indiana Conference while Madison-Grant (10-12) heads to sectional after dropping seven of its last nine and wrapped up conference play at 2-5.
As always, a team playing the Tigers has to concern itself with Hosier, who entered the night averaging over 24 points. Early on, the Argylls’ backcourt of Maddy Moore and Daya Greene did the job well, limiting Hosier’s opportunities.
“If you had told me before the game that Hosier would score 15 points, I’d think we were sitting pretty,” M-G coach Jace Martin said. “But she distributed so well and her teammates finished well and shot it well tonight.”
Those teammates Hosier looked to pass to were Crum and sophomore Lily Harpe, who combined to more than pick up the scoring slack for the Tigers.
Harpe scored four points sandwiched around a Charleigh Baledge 3-point basket before Crum scored six straight points in the post for the Tigers. Hosier then found Harpe for an open 3-point basket, and it was a game-opening 16-1 run for Alexandria without its top scorer tallying a single point.
“I thought (Jacklynn Hosier) did a good job of throwing over the zone and finding Cali,” Alex coach Mickey Hosier said. “(Harpe) does a good job of scoring sometimes, but really she does a good job of just going and making a play. … Cali is playing her best basketball right now.”
The sophomore finished with a game-high five assists.
The lead was 25-4 after one quarter and grew to as many as 33 points before halftime at 40-7 on an Abby Gaines layup. The Argylls did score the final three points of the half and trailed 40-10 at the break.
Four more points from Crum and a rebound basket from Harpe highlighted an 8-0 run to start the second half and triggered the running clock the remainder of the night.
While the Alexandria offensive onslaught continued throughout the night, its defense was doing its job as well. Not only did the Tigers outrebound the Argylls 34-24 and force 25 turnovers — the home team committed only 10 — they limited M-G’s top two scorers to two field goals and five points total.
“(Alexandria) does a lot of things defensively that are hard to replicate in practice,” Martin said. “It’s hard to simulate their athleticism and — tenacity is a dramatic word — but the way they attack their closeouts, that’s hard to replicate.”
“We want to end the year the right way,” Coach Hosier said. “If you had told me before the year that, as young as we are, we’d have 17 wins, I’d say ‘Yeah, I’ll take that.’ In my three years, this is probably the closest team. They’ve really gelled together.”
Harpe also led the Alex defensive effort with five steals, and Gaines was good for eight points off the Tigers’ bench.
Freshman Caydence Campbell led the Argylls with seven points and two assists, and junior Maddy Moore — M-G’s top scorer at 12 points per game — was limited to two points but led her team with seven rebounds and three steals.
Both teams will begin postseason play on the road next week. The Argylls will head to Blackford and Sectional 39 where they will face CIC rival Eastbrook on Tuesday at 7 p.m. while the Tigers will enjoy a first-round bye and play in a Friday semifinal in Sectional 40 at Wapahani where they will play the winner of the first-round matchup between the host Raiders and Lapel.
The Alex junior varsity team rolled to a 55-15 win behind 10 points from Trinity Ford. The Argylls were led by Maddy Holloway with five points.