ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria’s girls basketball squad lined up against another team for the first time in 20 days Friday night.
It did take some time for the Tigers to get their rhythm back. But when they did, they matched Lapel bucket for bucket, and then became the dominant team they were earlier this month before encountering three postponements.
The Tigers snapped a 43-all deadlock with three straight layups by Jada Stansberry at the outset of the fourth quarter and went on to bury the young Bulldogs 66-56.
It was the first conquest of Lapel by Alexandria in nine years (10 games), and this was not lost on first-year Tigers coach Mickey Hosier, who is 3-0 in his tenure.
“We were ready to go, and we knew this was a big game,” Hosier said. “These seniors, they’ve got things they want to do in their careers, and one of those is to beat Lapel. Lapel has a good program.”
One senior who obviously lived for a game like this is Reece VanBlair, who led all scorers with 24 points and made all 14 of her foul shots.
VanBlair had 16 in the second half (all at the line) after a scare late in the first half in which she went down and had to leave the game.
Alexandria fought its way out of a 17-10 hole a minute into the second period and did so while the Bulldogs (1-4) were still giving their best shots.
The Tigers went ahead 23-21 on a 3-pointer by Ally Honeycutt midway through the second, and the teams then exchanged the lead like tennis players would volleys.
There were nine consecutive baskets or free-throw pairs resulting in lead changes, from the 90-second mark of the first half until VanBlair made two foul shots almost three minutes into the second half, putting Alexandria up 37-36. The lead changed hands 15 times in all.
A trey by Lapel’s Lily Daniels with 15 seconds left in the third quarter knotted it at 43, and the Bulldogs were poised for more battling in the final eight minutes.
But junior Stansberry and her teammates had more in reserve.
Stansberry’s three baskets in succession — the second off a pass from Reiley Hiser and the third when Stansberry stole a pass and drove to the hoop — gave the Tigers their largest advantage at the time, 49-43.
A deeper Alexandria team pushed it up to 59-47 with just under three minutes to go.
“We started a little slow, and we talked about not letting that happen coming off a quarantine,” Hosier said. “I told them there’s going to be games where it’s not pretty but you find a way to win, but that probably was the thing tonight.”
Stansberry not only made her mark early in the final period, as she finished with 14 points, four assists and seven steals.
Senior Maddy Schuyler added 11 points and Honeycutt seven.
Daniels and Ashlynn Allman both scored 19 for the Bulldogs (1-4), who were missing injured starter Makayla McDole and had two freshmen and two sophomores in their seven-player rotation.
“They just don’t have the experience of close games in the fourth quarter,” said Lapel coach Zach Newby, whose team has dropped four in a row. “They’re getting there, but they haven’t done it.”
Alexandria is right back at it Saturday at home against Daleville, while Lapel goes to Yorktown on Tuesday.
