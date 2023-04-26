ALEXANDRIA — While the scoreboard told part of the story — a 10-3 softball win for Oak Hill at Alexandria — the importance of Wednesday’s game was simply that the Tigers were back on the diamond.
It was the first game action for Alexandria since its Madison County third-place game against Lapel on April 15. That same day, the Tigers’ family was dealt a massive blow when Steve Duckworth, the father of two Alex softball players, died suddenly, and the team took the following week off to mourn and regroup.
Particularly important to return to play for Ashlynn and Allison Duckworth, the first sense of normalcy for the two girls since their world was turned upside down.
“I think everybody wanted to play, whether they were in different roles than they usually see, but they were all excited to get out here and get on the field,” Alexandria coach Sarah Almack said. “They just didn’t carry the energy into it.”
On the field, the Tigers showed some early rust indicative of the long layoff.
Oak Hill (3-4-1) threatened right away after hits from Alexa Myers and Karsyn Wiley put runners at the corners with one out. When Madison Archer’s sacrifice fly to right field was dropped in right, she reached and two runs scored. Shelby Dixon scored later in the inning on a passed ball for a 3-0 Oak Hill lead.
“We can’t rely on one or two girls to make everything happen,” Almack said. “We can’t expect our pitcher to go out and throw strikes every day and not back her up with defense or not put the ball in play on offense.”
The Golden Eagles extended their advantage with a run in the second on an RBI double by Myers before Alexandria put together its one rally in the bottom of the third.
After the first batter was retired by Wiley on a strikeout, Taylor Roundtree reached on an infield single, advanced to second on a throwing error and to third on a single to right by Natalee Morrow. Charleigh Baledge’s grounder to short scored Roundtree, but a pair of throwing errors on the play allowed Morrow and Baledge to come all the way around to score, trimming the deficit to 4-3.
That was all the damage Alex (2-5-1) could do against a trio of Oak Hill pitchers. Wiley threw the first four innings, striking out five and allowing just one earned run on three hits. Archer and Macie Foustnight combined to blank the Tigers on one hit over the final three innings.
Oak Hill played add-on from there.
Run-scoring singles by Wiley and Archer got two of the runs back in the fourth, and Mya Rennaker’s sacrifice bunt scored another in the fifth.
Oak Hill plated three more in the sixth with Liz Godfrey and Alivia Shaw supplying an RBI each.
Baledge went the distance for the Tigers. The Madison County leader in innings pitched was not as sharp as usual, allowing 15 hits and walking four, but struck out five and wriggled out of multiple jams as the Golden Eagles stranded eight runners.
While the Duckworth sisters did not contribute at the plate, both played well in the field despite playing new positions. Allison — primarily an outfielder — recorded six putouts at first base, and Ashlynn — a first baseman — added five putouts at shortstop, including the final out defensively for the Tigers as she threw on to her sister.
But the thoughts of Almack returned to the loss of Steve Duckworth.
His Facebook page was bereft of the mania and political divisiveness that permeates the medium these days. Instead, there were a number of posts about home improvement, bad dad jokes, his dogs and family vacations.
By far the most common themes of his communications with his Facebook friends were his daughters Katie, Ashlynn, Allison and Maddie. He celebrated them, whether they were cooking, getting their driver’s license or — most frequently — playing sports. He did what dads do. He championed their accomplishments, poked a little fun and bragged about how beautiful and talented his girls are.
He was that team dad.
“For the team, yes,” Almack said. “But for his girls and his wife, yes.”