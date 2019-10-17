LAPEL — After the first two meetings of the season between Central Indiana Conference volleyball powers Alexandria and Frankton went the distance, most fans settled in the Lapel gymnasium Thursday evening anticipating a third such match.
They were mistaken about the number of sets, but not in the intensity of the match.
Junior Lauren Dungan led the Tigers with 18 kills and 25 digs, and sophomore Taylor Stinefield played one of her best all-around matches as Alexandria topped Frankton in a hard fought 3-1 win, 26-24, 19-25, 25-23, 25-22 in the Sectional 40 quarterfinals Thursday night.
Alexandria (19-12) will face No. 2 Wapahani in Saturday’s second semifinal after the Raiders defeated Elwood in three sets. The first match Saturday will pit Monroe Central against Lapel with the winners meeting in a championship game at 7 p.m.
Frankton (27-3) had won 13 matches in a row since its loss in the Madison County semifinals to Alexandria.
In each set, the Eagles started strong. They jumped out to early four-point leads in all four sets but were only able to hang on once. Alexandria coach Caitlin Morency said her players took a look at their mental approach to the game this week, which was key to stopping momentum anytime Frankton tried to take control.
“The girls have done some legitimate soul-searching and team prep this week,” Morency said. “They did a good job of coming together, and that was their main focus this week, to become a team and figure out ways out of tough spots.”
Alex’s leading hitter, junior Kaitlyn Bair, was held mostly in check by Frankton with eight kills. While she recorded four blocks, the Alex offense typically turned to Dungan, Stinefield and freshman Addyson Warren, who contributed seven kills and two aces. Most of Warren’s scoring came in key situations.
Warren’s four-point service run in the first set, which included an ace, helped the Tigers grow a one-point lead into a five-point advantage. That proved key when Frankton stormed back to tie the set at 24-24 before two net violations gave the set to the Tigers.
“She certainly doesn’t play like a freshman,” Morency said. “There were a couple points in a row tonight where she made mistakes, but for the first time this season, you could see where it did not bother her.”
A four-point service run by Frankton senior Audrey Cleek staked the Eagles to a 11-7 lead in the second set, and although Alex tied it twice, they did not trail again in the set. A Lauryn Bates ace and Kate Sperry kill helped seal the set.
But it was apparent Frankton’s offense was a bit out of sync. The Eagles committed a total of 17 hitting and service errors in the first two sets, something that continued to haunt them the remainder of the match.
“Our offense was out of sync at times tonight,” Frankton coach Beth Sperry said. “We made some unforced errors and some service errors when we really needed the points. We just didn’t play our game.”
Back-to-back kills by Dungan gave the Tigers a 6-5 lead in the third set, one they did not relinquish. Dungan added a kill later in the set during a three-point Stinefield service run for a 24-21 lead. Two Sperry kills made it close, but Dungan finished the set after an Alex timeout.
“We couldn’t have asked any more out of her with her hitting tonight,” Morency said. “She made a couple of smart tip shots, her serving kept them back on their heels, and she sealed the block when we asked her to.”
Stinefield kills gave the Tigers the lead twice early in the fourth set, but they did not take the lead for good until freshman Ashlynn Duckworth recorded a kill and a block on consecutive points for a 12-11 lead. Senior Mackenzie Adams, who recorded 36 assists, ran off a four-point service run, including two aces, for a 17-12 lead.
A late flurry of Sperry kills saved two match points and pulled the Eagles within 24-22, but Dungan finished the match with her final kill.
In their final Frankton match, seniors Sperry (17 kills), Aleyah Rastetter (42 assists), Gabby Carmack (nine kills), Cleek (four kills and a block) and Taylor Baldwin (two aces), never gave up, fighting to the last point. That included Cleek, who was returning after an ankle injury but could not finish the match.
“Those five, they were great in junior high and when they were playing in my front yard,” Coach Sperry said. “They made it a great sport at Frankton. It was never that way before. Girls want to play volleyball at Frankton. We’re starting something here.”
Frankton junior Chloee Thomas had 13 kills and four blocks.
Alexandria lost to Wapahani in four sets earlier this season, but Morency said her team will be ready.
“We’ve seen Wapahani before, but their lineup looked different tonight,” she said. “Our girls will be ready mentally. We’ve just got to do some prep so they’ll know what to expect from that game. (Wapahani) is a great team, but they’re completely different from Frankton.”
