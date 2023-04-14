ALEXANDRIA – Gabby Hosier will exhaust you. She will wear you down with a repetitive motion that is difficult to stop.
Gia Thorsen was the latest victim.
Hosier beat Thorsen 6-0, 6-0 Friday night in the championship match of the Madison County Girls Tennis Tournament, scoring Alexandria’s first point before the Tigers beat Pendleton Heights 5-0.
“She knows how to work her game,” veteran Tigers coach Matt DeVault said. “I like to call it sneaky athletic. She gets to a lot of balls, but she doesn’t put a lot of pace on it, so she kind of wears her opponent down. Against some of the better players, she’ll extend points 20, 30, 40 shots. That’s very frustrating for the average player because they’re not used to long points. The girl from Pendleton is a very talented hitter, but she never got her rhythm because Gabby just plunked the ball right back in the corner and didn’t get rattled.”
Hosier was methodical all night long in not losing a game, and securing the night’s first point was motivational for the rest of the Tigers.
“That was a great point to get started with,” DeVault said. “One doubles had, you know, a dogfight in the first set and then got that big momentum in the second set and played really, really well.”
Addyson Warren and Lily Harpe won 6-4, 6-0, handling Ellie Manchess and Alaina Moore.
“I think in the first set me and Addy just got really aggravated because we were making silly mistakes just because I think we were nervous,” Harpe said. “But I think in the second set we just pushed off our nerves and showed how we can really play.”
The Tigers’ No. 2 doubles team got the clinching point, with Alyssa Ryan and Abby Gaines winning 7-6 (7-4), 6-0. Like No. 1 doubles, Ryan and Gaines turned the match around in a big way after struggling through the first set against Bella Ritchey and Sarah Ghosh.
Avery Cuneo won at No. 3 singles 1-6, 6-1, 1-0 when Josie Graves retired because of illness, and Allie Clark completed the sweep with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Jess Thompson at No. 1 singles.
For Clark, the win was especially satisfying since she lost to Thompson at No. 2 singles in last year’s county tourney.
“Coming into this, I was a little nervous, but I just stayed calm and played my game,” Clark said. “I knew she was good, but I knew I could beat her this year.”
Clark broke Thompson the first two times she served, but Thompson also broke Clark her first time serving, so it was 2-1 to start. Then Clark got going.
“Strategy, that’s really what it comes down to,” she said. “She hits the ball hard, but I was telling myself, play ‘em out, play ‘em out, play ‘em out. Be consistent because not only being able to hit those hard shots but also consistency is very important.”
The championship – Alexandria’s fifth straight and eighth overall – was a source of pride for DeVault and also the Tigers who had watched previous classes do the same.
Warren, a senior, and Harpe, a sophomore, played minimal varsity matches last year. They see now how their game was shaped by the older players in prior years.
“They were great and outstanding players, but we had the blessing of being able to practice with them,” Warren said. “It was great just because they pushed you. They didn’t take it easy on you, and you didn’t want them to. You’re blessed to have those teammates that hold you accountable and want to see you be the best version of you that you can be.”
Alexandria has won more than half of the girls tennis county tourneys since the event started in 2008. The Tigers have eight titles, and no other school has more than two.