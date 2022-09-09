ELWOOD — An old football axiom can be summarized simply with the idea if a coach has two quarterbacks, he has none. The idea is a team needs one guy under center to be the sole signal caller and prevent any controversy about who the leader might be.
Coach Pete Gast and the Alexandria Tigers do not subscribe to that belief.
Junior Gabe McGuire and freshman Brady Gast each threw two touchdown passes, and junior running back Carson Cuneo scored three times as Alexandria routed Elwood 41-7, spoiling the Panthers' inaugural "Champions Night."
Alexandria improved to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the Central Indiana Conference while Elwood fell to 0-4 and 0-2 in league play.
It was Alexandria’s 10th win in a row against Elwood and its third straight since a disappointing season-opening loss to Eastern Hancock. The Tigers' wide-open offense and athletic defense have now outscored their last three opponents 118-13.
“We’re playing really good right now,” Coach Gast said. “That first game was a non-conference game, and we had opportunities but just didn’t make plays. We felt like we had the ability to play with Eastern Hancock, but, hey, the three games we’ve played (since), I just think we’re really executing in all phases.”
The first score of the night came after a bad snap on a punt by Elwood that gave the Tigers a short field. Cuneo scored from 2 yards out to give Alexandria the lead before Gast found Kaed Abshire in the end zone for the 2-point conversion and an early 8-0 lead.
Gast was then on the receiving end of a 27-yard pass from McGuire for a 15-0 lead before he found Cuneo for a pair of touchdown passes of 18 and 8 yards to close out the half.
Those were the first TD passes for the freshman this season.
McGuire added a 5-yard quarterback keeper in between as well as an 18-yard scoring pass to Jay Dillmon in the fourth quarter.
Gast also joined McGuire in the interception column of the Alex stat sheet when he picked off Elwood quarterback Owen Huff in the second quarter.
Entering the game, both McGuire and Gast had quarterback ratings over 100, and the junior was 4-for-4 in the first half while Gast was 8-for-10 for 83 yards at halftime. McGuire is also the team’s leading rusher, with over 300 yards after Friday’s win.
It’s the variety of positions the two can play that keeps it fun for them as well as for the team.
“Both of them know the offense and have a great work ethic,” Coach Gast said. “They really love football, and I think that goes a long way. They love to come out on the weekend and throw extra. They’re both real coachable, and we make it fun because they can both do a lot of things.”
“Either I’m throwing it to him or he’s throwing it to me. It works out,” McGuire said.
Cuneo finished with over 100 yards rushing on the night.
The Panthers ruined the Tigers' shutout when Alex Munoz scored on a 52-yard run late in the fourth quarter.
Prior to kickoff, Elwood honored four state runner-up teams — 1987 football, 1999 wrestling, 2008 baseball and 2017 softball — as well as individual state medalists. The Panthers also remembered Kevin Frye, Logan Church and David Tunnell by naming the home sideline and the end zones in their honor.
The CIC schedule continues for both teams next week as Elwood travels to Blackford in search of its first win while Alexandria will put its perfect league mark on the line when it hosts Eastbrook.
The Tigers know they’ll have their hands full with traditionally powerful Eastbrook, coming off a close 29-24 win over Frankton. But the team’s confidence is high.
“We’re going to find out. We’ve got some big games coming up,” Coach Gast said. “It’s about us. We have to execute Monday through Thursday at practice and continue to get better. The opponent doesn’t matter as much as are we executing, are we working hard, are we continuing to gel as a team? But we’re excited.”
“I think all of our confidence levels are real high,” Brady Gast said. “We’re ready to go against Eastbrook, and I think we all feel we have a good chance of winning.”