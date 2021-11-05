MUNCIE — A double-double involving scoring points and taking the basketball away from an opponent may soon need to be referred to as a “Jada-Double.”
Alexandria senior Jada Stansberry turned the trick for the second time in as many games, one of two Tigers with a double-double and one of three in double figure scoring in a 64-35 win at Cowan.
On the heels of a season-opening 18-point, 16-steal game Tuesday, Stansberry scored 17 points and had 12 steals Friday as Alexandria (2-0) turned the Blackhawks over 30 times in Cowan’s season opener.
A 17-2 run to open the game for the Tigers set the tone, capped by three straight Stansberry steals. She converted one into a layup for herself, and another led to a basket for senior Emma Smith. With senior guard Ally Honeycutt hitting a pair of 3-point baskets and scoring nine first-half points and freshman Jacklynn Hosier adding 14 points, coach Mickey Hosier is confident in his backcourt.
“Last year we were a different team, and this year we’ll be a different team when (Honeycutt) is making shots,” he said. “That makes it easier for Jada to get in the lane. When she’s making shots, we feel good.”
While the Tigers were forcing Cowan mistakes, they were able to take care of the ball themselves. They committed 12 total turnovers — five in the fourth quarter after the game had been decided — and none in the second quarter.
“We feel like with Jada and Ally as seniors and Jack, we feel comfortable with her, we should be able to take care of the ball,” Coach Hosier said. “In girls basketball, if you can turn it over 12 times, you should win most of those nights.”
The Tigers took a 41-19 lead into the half and were dominant on the glass as well, outrebounding Cowan 21-15 in the first half and 41-28 for the game. With 5-foot-10 junior Cali Crum the only player listed taller than 5-7, the Tigers utilize the toughness of Smith to control the caroms. She finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds, and Crum and Honeycutt grabbed six each.
Many of Smith’s rebounds are a product of her hustle as opposed to her 5-5 height. The star catcher for the Tigers’ softball team brings an added element in her first season playing for Hosier’s squad.
“With the team we had coming back, she brings us that toughness,” he said. “She’s not going to score a lot — although she did hit a 3 tonight — but she’s going to be on the floor how many times?”
Senior Lauren Smith led Cowan with 16 points, six rebounds and four steals, and Emma Johnson added six points.
With a large lead and senior Katelyn Harpe out due to wisdom teeth removal, many of Hosier’s younger subs got valuable early season playing time.
“Those girls didn’t play as much in the JV game because I thought we’d need to use them,” Hosier said. “They came in and at least sustained what we had.”
The Tigers will look to remain unbeaten with two road games next week, at Delta on Tuesday and Southern Wells on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.