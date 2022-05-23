LAPEL -- Kendall Parker was the major reason a youthful and struggling Alexandria softball team played the game it did Monday night against a more successful Lapel squad.
In a Class 2A Sectional 40 opener in which one slight flinch could -- and did -- become gargantuan, Parker kept the Bulldogs off balance in the pitching circle and figured in both runs scored, and the Tigers pulled off a 2-0 stunner for only their fifth win of the season.
Parker -- one of two seniors in a lineup full of freshmen and sophomores -- yielded just two hits and set down nine batters. And at the plate, she hit into a fielder's choice in which Lapel committed an error that saw a run score and drove in the other run on a sacrifice grounder.
"I've been kind of in a slump recently, so I thought I could be able to help my team not only on the mound but also at the plate, so I was glad I was able to do that," said Parker, who threw 113 pitches and also had a single in four at-bats.
"I hate to say it, but that's our go-to girl on the mound, and she's No. 3 in our (batting order), so that's huge for us," Alexandria coach Sarah Almack said. "When she produces, it's even better that we make contact with the ball and we've got runners on, so she'll make things happen."
Neither team could do so for four innings, as both left five runners on base and they had to contend with a cross wind that kept big offensive plays to a minimum.
The key play occurred in the top of the fifth, with one out and Taylor Roundtree on second and Jacklynn Hosier on first, after both singled.
Parker hit one to shortstop, and Hosier was forced out at second. The throw for the double play skipped past first baseman Ashlynn Allman, and Roundtree trotted home.
The Tigers' other senior starter, Tristen Dunn, came up with their third single of the inning, and Parker was thrown out at the plate, but Alexandria had the lead and the momentum.
This was in the midst of a stretch in which Parker retired the entire Bulldog lineup consecutively, three on outfield fly balls and three on strikeouts.
Allman broke the Bulldog drought with a double over the glove of shortstop Hosier. The next two batters, Ava Everman and Taylor Williams, had no such luck, as Parker got both out on strikes and kept the shutout intact.
Jones reached on an error leading off the Tigers' seventh, and the next three batters manufactured her home. Jones moved to second when Lapel couldn't get Roundtree out at first, and Hosier and Parker both grounded out and Jones advanced both times.
Parker got the Bulldogs out in order in the their half of the seventh, and that gave Alexandria (5-15) its first sectional win in three years.
"I definitely had confidence in my defense today, and that's why I was able to throw so well, and they had my back no matter what," Parker said. "I was just throwing to get (us) hits, and they had my back."
Almack said her team was able to turn the page on the regular season with aplomb.
"I felt like we kept the enthusiasm, and we were upbeat from the top of the lineup to everybody on the bench," she said. "We were in the game, and even when they got baserunners on, we didn't give up. We kept our heads in the game and came through with it."
Lapel went in having won six of seven and thinking it was playing its best softball of the year, but being in an excellent spot, its bats were nowhere to be found and its season concluded at 13-9.
"Our girls simply weren't ready," Lapel coach Ellie Balbach said. "We weren't ready at the plate, and we weren't ready on the field, and we made some errors that we hadn't made all season, and if you aren't in it mentally, you can't capitalize."
Jordan Tracy pitched the first three innings for the Bulldogs and struck out three, and Krystin Davis finished, fanning five. Both allowed three hits.
Alexandria meets Elwood (17-8) on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in a semifinal contest.