ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria continued its recent dominance of Elwood on the hardwood, sweeping a Central Indiana Conference doubleheader in both the girls and boys games as the Tigers honored their seniors in the Jungle on Friday evening.
Led by senior Reece VanBlair, the Alex girls team swamped Elwood early and ran away to a 73-27 win, and the boys followed by hanging on for an ugly 51-38 win over the Panthers.
VanBlair led all players with 20 points — which included a pair of 3-point baskets on her final two shots of the night. The five seniors — VanBlair, Maddy Schuyler, Reiley Hiser, Rylee Pyle and Gracyn Hosier — each scored for coach Mickey Hosier.
Despite this being his first year as head coach for the Panthers, this is a special group of kids for Hosier, who said he has known most of the girls their whole lives.
“This is obviously a special group for me. I’ve been watching them since fourth grade, and Reece moved here in eighth grade,” Coach Hosier said. “I’ve joked with them before the game, ‘I’ve watched you guys lose a lot of games since fourth grade.’ I’m just so proud of them, every single one of them. The main reason we’re having such a great year is that they’ve each accepted their roles.”
Jada Stansberry added 14 points and seven steals for Alexandria, and Hosier credited Hiser and Ally Honeycutt with holding Elwood’s leading scorer, Jaleigh Crawford, to just seven points.
The Tigers improved to 16-2, their best season since a 17-6 mark in 2016-17, and this marked the sixth straight win over Elwood for the Alexandria girls.
Crawford — who scored 49 points in her last outing — also led all players with 10 rebounds.
The Alex boys winning streak over Elwood is even longer as the Tigers won their 10th straight over the Panthers.
It was a dominant first half for the Alex boys, rolling to a 32-13 halftime lead behind eight points from senior Jagger Orick.
But Orick was scoreless in the second half, and the Panthers under first-year coach John Kelly showed plenty of fight despite the big halftime deficit.
“You have to give (Elwood’s) kids credit. At halftime they could have ran away and hid, but they didn’t do that,” Alex coach Marty Carroll said.
A Gabe McGuire layup gave Alex a 43-20 lead in the third, matching its biggest lead.
But Elwood (1-7) fought back. On a possession that featured three opportunities at the basket, Hunter Sallee finally cashed in for the Panthers. His basket in the lane sparked a 16-5 run into the fourth quarter, capped on a rebound basket by Ben DeLong that cut the Tigers’ advantage to 48-36.
The Panthers had possession with a chance to cut the deficit to single digits but committed one of their 17 turnovers.
Alexandria (5-6) made Elwood pay next time down the court as Orick found fellow senior Kole Stewart for an open 3-point basket that effectively ended the Panthers’ rally.
Brayden Jacobs led Alex with 10 points and 10 rebounds while Stewart scored nine, and Orick added eight points.
Mason Robison led Elwood with 12 points while DeLong scored eight points to go along with his game-high 13 rebounds.
Both girls teams will stay in conference for their next outings Wednesday with Elwood hosting Blackford and Alexandria heading to Mississinewa.
The boys teams will play on the road Saturday night with Elwood travelling to Sheridan and the Tigers visiting Tipton.
