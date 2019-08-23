YORKTOWN — Anderson’s defense has come a long way since 2018.
The offense, however, might need a little time to catch up.
The Indians opened their second season under head coach Ron Qualls on Friday with a highly competitive 18-0 loss at Yorktown.
The Tigers racked up 433 total yards but were stopped four times on downs inside Anderson territory.
Junior Trey Jordan also picked off a tipped pass in the second quarter as the Tribe forced Yorktown to come up empty on five its first six possessions.
The Tigers finally broke through with a 16-yard touchdown run by J.J. Evans with just 1:03 remaining in the first half.
Yorktown — which held the ball for 27 minutes, 21 seconds — didn’t find the end zone again until the Indians’ defense began to suffer from fatigue in the final period.
Neal — who was 19-of-31 for 204 yards through the air and led both teams with 17 carries for 109 yards — threw a pair of fourth-quarter TDs.
The first covered six yards to wide receiver MiLon McCowan, and the last was a 19-yard strike to Austin Hill on which the slot receiver covered the final 8 yards on the ground.
Anderson, meanwhile, struggled to gain traction on offense.
The Indians have a new starting quarterback in junior Marcus Armstrong and a new featured running back in Jordan.
Armstrong led the Tribe with 50 rushing yards on 18 carries and finished 8-of-17 for 59 passing yards.
Jordan rushed for 25 yards on six attempts.
Indiana State-bound senior wideout Malachi Qualls, who led the state last year in receptions, had three catches for 43 yards.
Qualls also saved Anderson from certain doom in the first half, grabbing an errant snap with a one-handed catch and somehow getting a punt off from deep in his own territory.
Qualls punted seven times for an average of 28.1 yards.
The Indians finished with just six first downs and 114 total yards.
Anderson’s best chance to score came early in the fourth quarter when it marched to the Tigers’ 22-yard line.
The drive fell apart when a snap flew over Armstrong’s head and was initially recovered by Yorktown. The Tigers lost it on an attempted lateral, and the Tribe regained possession at Yorktown’s 48-yard line.
Three plays later, Armstrong fumbled, and the Tigers recovered at Anderson’s 47.
That led to Hill’s touchdown reception and essentially put the game on ice.
Hill finished with six catches for 68 yards, and McCowan added six receptions and 65 yards.
The Indians (0-1) host rival Pendleton Heights next week.
