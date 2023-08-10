ALEXANDRIA — Two years after Yule Golf Course was permanently closed, the Alexandria girls golf team defeated Eastbrook 211-217 on Thursday in their first home match since the decision.
“This is definitely a huge win for us to open up the home season,” junior Rylie Kellams said. “This is a huge win for us.”
The Tigers’ new home, the Golf Course of Alexandria, is built right where the old course used to be located. The news of the course being finished was something that excited the team and head coach Bruce Johnson.
Before the inaugural match, Johnson gave his team some tips to remember about the course.
“(I reminded them) that this is the first match that the girls have ever played here,” he said. “… The greens will be fast, and I have played it eight or nine times. It’s just tough.”
Leading the way for the Tigers was Kellams with a 47 (+12). To her, this performance wasn’t her best, but she did not let that get to her.
“It feels great to be able to put the lowest score out there,” she said. “It definitely was a rough match … but I toughed through it because I know the younger girls look up to me, and I need to display good character.”
Right behind her was senior Victoria Gosnell with a 51 (+16). The Tigers’ No. 5 player wasn’t shocked by her performance, but she was happy to be close to Kellams.
“Riley’s great competition, and I feel like she’s a great leader,” Gosnell said. “She’s a great captain, and I was just excited to hear that I shot just as close as good as she did tonight.”
Other scores for the match were Eastbrook’s senior Ella Turney, who was medalist with a 46 (+11), and senior Natalie Long with a 56 (+21).
Gosnell moved to Alexandria during her sophomore year. To her, that aspect adds to the win even more.
“I never got to play it when it was Yule,” she said. “… I’m really excited to have this as our home course, and it’s absolutely beautiful. So I’m really excited to keep playing here.”
The win is the Tigers’ first of the season. This is something Kellams believes the Tigers can use for the rest of the season.
“This is a win we can only learn from,” she said. “This course is something we can finally call home, and we have to make our mark on it. The only way is up from here.”