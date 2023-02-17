INDIANAPOLIS – Three words.
Before every match, Pendleton Heights assistant wrestling coach Mitch Todd makes certain his son, Jackson, hears them and carries the message with him onto the mat.
“He always tells me before I wrestle, ‘I love you. I’m going to love you no matter what. Even if you go out there and get your (tail) kicked,’” Pendleton Heights junior Jackson Todd said. “It’s always nice to know he’s in my corner. He’s always been in my corner win, lose or draw.”
Friday afternoon at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis was no different.
A first-time state qualifier, much like his father 20 years ago, Jackson Todd entered the 85th annual Indiana High School Athletic Association wrestling state finals a self-made contender.
As a kid, Jackson admired and looked up to his uncles, Matt and Mason, who both reached the same stage during their Pendleton Heights careers.
His path, while similar to all three of his elders, was also filled with setbacks and learning curves.
Yet, Todd achieved exactly what he aimed to accomplish, despite falling short in the state finals opening round by decision 4-0 to Center Grove junior Wyatt Krejsa (18-0).
“There were only 16 145-pounders in the state left, so I made it. That’s cool, I guess, but not super happy with how I performed. I’ve been battling through injuries, but none of that matters. It’s still a loss,” Todd said after his season concluded with a 32-4 record. “You just got to go get better.”
For Todd, and his family in general, “go get better” aren’t just empty words. They’re a way of life, especially when it pertains to wrestling.
Mitch Todd endured countless shortcomings in the state tournament throughout his career before he broke through as a state qualifier in 2003.
Mason Todd, who won the 112-pound state title in 2011 with a perfect 32-0 record, was highly decorated in his career, but he also suffered heartbreak, settling for a third-place and fifth-place finish in his four state appearances.
Matt Todd qualified for state as a junior in 2008 and nearly won it all in 2009 at 160, placing second overall with a record of 46-1.
Jackson Todd’s journey has been more laborious.
“I used to stink at wrestling. Up until maybe seventh grade, I stunk. Seriously, I was not good,” Todd admitted. “Mason was winning triple crowns when he was in fifth grade. That wasn’t me, and we knew that. Mason worked really hard, but I’m not this natural athlete, so I knew I had to grind. I had to work hard. I’m like my dad.”
Actually, he’s his own Todd, and both Arabians IHSWCA Hall of Fame head coach Dave Cloud and Mitch Todd will openly state that fact.
Once a kid that struggled to grasp the sport, Jackson trained heavily with Red Cobra Wrestling in Avon during the offseason, and is continuing to build his own legacy.
“He hasn’t always been the best wrestler, and we’ve had to work long and hard to get him where he’s at now,” Mitch Todd said. “My little brother (Mason) won lots of tournaments when he was little. (Jackson) wants to win tournaments now and college matches, college tournaments. The peak is still out there. This is not by any means over.”
It never is for Todd, even in defeat.
Falling behind 2-0 to Krejsa, who is ranked third in the state by Indianamat, Todd kept his opponent silent in the second period with a slim opportunity to turn the tide.
Able to find a sliver of offense in the second period, Todd, who is ranked fourth in the state, almost found a takedown and back points, but Krejsa fought him off.
“You have to capitalize on that. Not to make excuses, but that’s a position I told my dad, the cradle might not even be there just with what it is, but you still have to capitalize on stuff like that,” Todd said. “You just have to capitalize when you have opportunities like that in a match like that. I just wasn’t able to.”
Familiarity played a role between both Todd and Krejsa. The two have worked out together at Red Cobra, traveled together to nationals in Fargo, North Dakota, in the past and were locked in the same conference before Krejsa transferred from the Delta area to Center Grove.
“We trained together in the offseason enough to when I see him, I might give him some knuckles. He’s a good kid, and he’s going to place pretty high. I’m rooting for him now,” Todd said. “We wrestled before. In the eighth grade, he beat me in my conference finals match, and ever since then, I don’t want to say it’s been a rivalry, but it’s always one you want back.”
A takedown in the third period by Krejsa made that goal an on-going target for Todd’s upcoming offseason, but it took nothing away from his season.
Todd ran his record to a 30-0 before losing for the first time during the Pendleton Heights regional finals against ninth-ranked Dillon Graham of Cathedral by fall in 3:34.
A 13-1 major decision to open last weekend’s New Castle semistate over Lawrenceburg’s Brayden Tudor put him position to punch his ticket to state. With everything on the line, Todd made good with a semistate quarterfinal decision 5-2 over Roncalli’s Braden Getz.
After his arm was raised that day, his first reaction was jumping into his father’s arms, who watched proudly from the coach’s corner.
“It’s been a family affair at our house, so it’s been really fun. I’m glad he got the experience this year, and next year use that as some fuel, come back ready to go,” Mitch Todd said. “(Today) I told him, ‘I love you. I enjoy you. Turn it into a fight. Go be the baddest guy on the block.’ He tried to do that, and I’m proud of him for it. It’s not always about the wins and the losses. It’s about the journey, especially when you’re with your son. It’s getting to climb up the mountain with him.”
If not for some impactful injuries, a top-eight state placement might not have been out of the question.
Still hindered by an elbow issue, which stems from a broken bone and infection as a child, Todd also missed a month of time in December due to a torn cartilage and a pulled nerve in his chest. He suffered the injury during an in-season tournament, but he returned for the state tournament and won sectional, took second at regional and fourth at semistate.
“He’s had to work for everything all the way up. He wasn’t a triple-crown winner when he was a little kid like Mason, so he’s built himself,” Cloud said. “It’s been a slow progression, going through injuries, and the challenges he’s had, but I’m really proud of where he is. I know he’s deflated right now, but Matt didn’t do well here his junior year and then was (state) runner-up. Donny Sands was eighth as a junior and won it all as a senior.”
Sands won the 145-pound state title in 1996-97 with a 35-3 record, which set the bar for Mitch, Matt and Mason. With another season ahead of him, Jackson still has a chance to join both Sands and his uncle on that prestigious list.
“Who knows? That month. Losing a month at a critical time of the season, it’s no question something you think about, especially in a 4-0 match. You’d like to have that month back to find out,” Cloud said. “But it’s the part you can’t control. It’s the part that makes the sport great overcoming the adversities.”
Jackson Todd has the mindset to return in 2023-24. It’s just going to take more of what he already knows.
“We have a saying in our family. ‘Who can beat you? Everyone,’” Todd said. “Everyone can beat you, but who’s going to? No one. That’s truly how I think. A kid who’s never wrestled before can throw me in an inside headlock and beat me, but he’s not going to. That’s how you have to think about it.”
And those three words.
“He’s put a lot of hard work in, and that was the goal for the season. I think he probably exceeded that early in the year, and then with the injuries and everything, it kind of caught up to him towards the end, but that was his goal, getting here,” Mitch Todd said. “You learn from it. It’s not a loss, it’s a learning experience, and that’s one thing we take really to heart. It’s about the journey. Can you come back from it? Can you pick yourself back up from that? That’s what you’re really looking for in the end.”