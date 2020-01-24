MIDDLETOWN — Shenandoah boys basketball this week owned a No. 1 state ranking for the first time in school history.
Friday night, the emphasis was not on the Raiders being at the top of the Class 2A poll, but on senior backup forward Colton Monday, whose brother Gage Monday, 20, passed away Jan. 14.
Players and coaches from both Shenandoah and Wes-Del, as well as many in the audience, wore lime green T-shirts stating “Two Teams, One Cause.” The cause was beating lymphoma, which claimed Gage Monday. This happened to be Coaches vs. Cancer night.
“What a neat young man...Colton’s been exceptional,” Shenandoah coach Dave McCollough said. “I’m really proud of him and it’s been really tough on him and his family.”
The Raiders and their shooting didn’t mesh for portions of the contest, but they did more than enough to handle the Warriors 63-48.
It was McCollough’s 100th win at Shenandoah (against 16 defeats), in his fifth season. He is 565-249 overall in 36 years.
Junior guard Jakeb Kinsey led the way with 21 points, junior Kaden McCollough added 17 and senior Jackson Campbell 13 along with eight rebounds.
Shenandoah (13-1, 4-0 Mid-Eastern Conference) came in hitting 54 percent of its field-goal tries for the season, but could manage to make only 19 of 53 shots (35.8 percent). The Raiders went 9-for-30 from 3-point range.
The Raiders’ nadir occurred in the second quarter, when they were 3-of-14 and saw a 19-4 lead from the end of the opening period shrink to 23-18 with just over three minutes left in the half.
“We put new nets on,” joked McCollough. “We had some really good looks, but they didn’t drop. I thought those are shots we need to hit and they need to take.”
The Raiders did keep firing away after the break (they were up 30-22), but this time the results were much better.
In the span of under two minutes, McCollough buried a 3-ball and Kinsey followed with three more. That run gave Shenandoah its largest lead at the time, 42-24.
McCollough ended with five treys and Kinsey three.
Shenandoah led by as many as 20, twice, against a Warrior squad (5-7, 2-4 MEC) that matched up well as far as size and defense.
“Defensively, I didn’t think we were quite as in sync as we have been and should be,” Dave McCollough said.
Andrew Bennett contributed eight points and six assists. The Raiders controlled the boards 32-22, with Kam Graddy grabbing eight.
“You’ve got to maintain it every night,” said Dave McCollough of his team’s top ranking. “People want to play you.”
The junior varsity Raiders defeated Wes-Del 55-30, behind 16 points by Lucas Mills.
Shenandoah visits Eastern Hancock (6-5, 3-2 MEC) tonight, while Wes-Del is at Anderson Prep Academy (3-10).
