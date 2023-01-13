FRANKTON — It was a tale of two halves in a key Central Indiana Conference showdown Friday night as Madison-Grant paid a visit to the Eagles Nest in Frankton.
Frankton’s regret is its strong second half could not make up for a blistering first half of shooting by the Argylls.
Gavin Kelich scored 18 of his game-high 20 points in the first half and an efficient Madison-Grant offense was enough to hold off a Frankton second-half rally as the Argylls posted a 53-47 win to remain unbeaten in CIC play.
Friday began a crucial stretch for Madison-Grant (9-3, 4-0 CIC) of three straight CIC Friday night games. Madison-Grant coach Josh Hendrixson knew this would be a test for his Argylls against an opponent that had won eight of the last nine in the series.
“It wasn’t lost on us this stretch, these next three games — starting with tonight — is going to go a long way toward deciding who wins the CIC this year,” Hendrixson said. “We’re undefeated on the road this year, but this was going to be our toughest road test of the year so far.”
It was a night when M-G’s top two scorers — Peyton Southerland (13.6 points per game) and Jase Howell (17.4) — were held to just 13 combined points and no made 3-point attempts.
Led by Kelich, others stepped up and filled in the gaps. Clayton Hull had nine points — all in the second half — and Antonio Blackwell scored seven — all in the first half — and Howell and Southerland combined for seven assists and six steals as well.
“That’s one thing that’s fun about this team is that we have guys who can (shoot), but we also have guys like Peyton and Jase who don’t mind sharing the basketball and getting others involved,” Hendrixson said. “If they’re going to key on Jase or Peyton, then Gavin is going to get you.”
The Argylls built a 31-22 halftime edge on multiple fronts, both shooting well and taking care of the basketball.
Kelich was 6-of-8 from 3-point range in the first half alone to lead M-G’s 7-for-17 shooting in the first half. While Frankton won the rebounding battle 15-9, M-G only committed one first-half turnover compared to nine by the Eagles.
“They’re very difficult to defend, and unfortunately I didn’t do a very good job of getting us ready to do what we had to do defensively in the first half,” Frankton coach Brent Brobston said. “Once I was able to get things corrected at halftime, I think it showed defensively in the second half.”
Colin Gardner scored the first basket of the second half for Frankton to cut the deficit to seven, but the Argylls’ 3-point flurry resumed as Clayton Hull hit a pair and Teagan Yeagy found the bottom of the net on consecutive possessions. Moments later, Howell scored in the lane to give M-G its biggest lead at 42-24 with three minutes remaining in the third.
Thanks to a five-point possession, the Eagles answered with a 10-1 run to close out the quarter and pull within nine heading to the fourth.
Kelich put Nate Moore at the free-throw line with a foul and compounded the situation with a technical foul. Moore made 1-of-2 and Tyler Bates made the two technical free throws before Gardner scored in the lane on the ensuing possession. Moore followed with a 3-point basket, and Gardner capped the run with another field goal near the basket.
The Eagles held the Argylls to 12 points in the third quarter and just 10 in the fourth, keeping them 16 points below their season average overall.
“If we had started the way we finished, it might have been a different outcome,” Brobston said.
But seven was as close as the Eagles could get until Bubba Nunley hit a 3-pointer in the closing seconds for the final margin.
Gardner finished with 15 points, nine rebounds and two blocks to lead the Eagles, and Bates added 13 points.
Howell finished with 10 points for the Argylls, who have won four in a row.
Both teams will continue their CIC schedule at home next Friday as Blackford comes to Frankton while Madison-Grant hosts Eastbrook.
Sophomore Ja’Von Miller’s tip-in basket at the buzzer lifted the Frankton junior varsity team to a 44-43 win over the Argylls. Miller led the Eagles with 11 points while Andy Stanley scored 12 for the Argylls.