KOKOMO — Baseball games are rarely decided by the first 15 pitches, but the tone and momentum can be established, and that was certainly the case in the Sectional 39 game between Alexandria and Eastern on Saturday afternoon at CFD Investments Stadium in Kokomo.
A misplayed infield pop-up and some uncharacteristic wildness from their starting pitcher put the Tigers behind the 8-ball as Eastern’s first three batters scored and the Comets ran off to a big lead and coasted home for a 9-6 win to advance to Monday’s championship game.
Eastern (22-7) will face Madison-Grant (17-12) at 1 p.m. after the Argylls posted a 5-2 win over Taylor in the first semifinal.
Those early moments were nothing new to Alex coach Jeff Closser.
“That’s the way we’ve been all year, giving runs away,” he said. “The whole game changed with a mental mistake, not catching a pop-up on the first hitter.”
Eastern leadoff hitter Cayden Calloway hit a high pop-up near the first base bag, and -- after a communication error between first baseman Braxton Pratt and pitcher Jay Dillmon -- the ball dropped harmlessly in fair territory for a gift infield single.
Dillmon, who entered the game with a sparkling 1.58 ERA and 39 walks in 44 1/3 innings, then walked Reid Keisling — advancing Calloway to third on a passed ball and wild pitch in the process — before Calloway scored on the second wild pitch of the inning. Corbin Snyder lined a single to center to score Keisling for a 2-0 lead before Dillmon walked Gabriel Monize on four pitches. After a sacrifice bunt, Jonathon Warren delivered Snyder home with a grounder, and it was 3-0.
After allowing a hit and issuing a walk in the second, Dillmon was relieved by Pratt who struck out Keisling. But Snyder then lined a two-run single to right to build the Comets' lead to 5-0.
The lead grew to 9-0 after Braden Mumaugh singled home two runs in the third against Pratt, and the Comets scored two more — both unearned — in the fourth off Kaed Abshire, the third Tigers pitcher.
If there was a silver lining to this cloud of a day for Alexandria (11-18), it would be the last three innings.
More specifically, it would be freshman Will Rowland, who became the fourth Alex pitcher in the fifth inning.
Although the Comets loaded the bases against Rowland in the fifth with two out, he escaped trouble and blanked Eastern over three innings of work and did so with just one strikeout, but he also only walked two batters.
“He threw strikes. That’s all we ask our pitchers to do, and they can’t seem to do that,” Closser said. “High school hitters aren’t that good, so if you throw strikes, they’re going to get themselves out. Will came in and did a really good job.”
The first 12 Tigers batters had been retired by Snyder — a Butler commit — and Calloway before the Alex offense rallied in the fifth.
Carson Cuneo became the first baserunner when he led off with a walk and, one out later, Abshire got the first Alex hit with an infield single. Dillmon walked to load the bases, and Rowland’s grounder to third scored Cuneo, and the freshman also reached when the ball was booted at third.
Pinch-hitter Trevor Martin was hit by a pitch to force in a run before, one out later, Aaron Matthews cleared the bases with a three-run double to right-center field to pull the Tigers within 9-5.
Dillmon and Rowland singled again in the seventh before Snyder returned to the mound to retire the final three batters — including Collin Johns on an RBI grounder.
Pratt and Dillmon are the only seniors on this year’s team, and -- with the performance of Rowland and others as well as a successful junior varsity team -- there is plenty of room for optimism for Closser.
“We lose two seniors, and we’re going to miss them,” he said. “But we’ve got a bunch of guys coming back. We’re going to look forward to next year, hopefully get better and hopefully win some more games.”