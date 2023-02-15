LAPEL — Physically and mentally drained by the same illness that had spread through her entire team’s roster in recent days, Lapel senior Kerith Renihan somehow found the strength to put the basketball she could barely lift through the hoop on four key free throws late in the Bulldogs' 39-37 regional championship win over Eastbrook.
It was an example of the toughness Renihan brings day in and day out, both in practice and on game day. It came as no surprise to those who play with her on a daily basis she was able to battle through the nausea and dehydration to get the job done.
“Honestly, it doesn’t surprise me at all. That’s just who she is,” fellow starter Deannaya Haseman said. “She could be throwing up on the court, she would not go out. She would stay on the court and play.”
Perhaps it is because the 5-foot-6 point guard has had to rise to challenges her entire life.
Sure, there were the backyard games of one-on-one basketball with older — and much taller — brother Corbin under the watchful eye of her mother Andi, who played college basketball, not to mention playing golf with her golf pro father Don and competing alongside older sister Chloe for the Bulldogs' golf team. A top defender, she typically draws the opponent’s top scorer, no matter how much bigger that player is than Renihan.
But overcoming adversity goes even deeper for Renihan. She has battled a lifelong condition that makes her performance over the weekend all the more remarkable.
At the age of 10 months, Renihan was diagnosed with ketotic hypoglycemia, an ailment that results in low blood sugar. The diagnosis came after the Renihans — residents of Georgia at the time but visiting family in Indiana — rushed her to the hospital after the toddler passed out at the kitchen table. The doctor who treated Kerith was retiring later in the week, recognized the condition immediately and made sure she got the help she needed from Riley Children’s Hospital and other specialists.
It is not uncommon for children to be diagnosed, but what makes Renihan’s case unique is the rarity with which the condition lasts beyond the age of 10.
For a multi-sport athlete like Renihan — she has also played tennis, soccer and golf — it is a condition she has had to learn to manage over the years.
“It’s taught me that if I have problems that I can work through it, and nothing is going to be too hard for me,” she said. “I know if I put my mind to it, I can do anything, whether it’s in the classroom, on the field or on the court.”
“She’s dealt with her protein deficiency, more her sophomore year than any other,” Lapel coach Zach Newby said. “She’s learned to manage it that year at this level. That was her first year playing at this speed. She kind of learned, ‘I need to do this before games.’”
With the demands of her position, she has developed a routine for dealing with the ailment on game days. She typically eats frozen grapes before the game and goes for an even sweeter treatment at halftime.
“I normally eat a Snickers bar at halftime because it has some protein and some sugar in it,” she said. “It normally gets me through.”
“It’s amazing how quick she bounces back, and she knows when it’s coming on,” Newby said.
When Kerith discusses her condition, she does so in a very matter-of-fact tone. To her, it is no big deal, just one of life’s challenges she has learned to deal with.
“She doesn’t want it to ever be an excuse or reason for failure,” Andi Renihan said. “She has been a fighter since birth, and that will never change. She loves her sports and teams and never wants to take anything away from others.”
Not only does her position demand she be tough, gritty and smart, it requires unselfishness. A very good shooter — she hits 3-pointers at a better than 33% clip — she is even more adept at defending the opponent and finding her teammates and averages over 4 assists per game to lead the team. Her style of play and leadership have been driving forces for the Bulldogs' dramatic postseason run.
“Most of it is just her personality. She’s just so tough,” Newby said. “I don’t think there’s anyone who thinks, ‘I hope No. 0 (Renihan) guards me.’”
Although Renihan may not possess the dominance of freshman center Laniah Wills, the flash of junior forward Maddy Poynter or the shooting prowess of fellow senior guards Haseman or Jaylee Hubble, her teammates have all the confidence in the world in their leader.
“She is the piece that holds us all together,” Haseman said. “She’s a great vocal leader, and she’s a very important part of the team. Scoring isn’t all. Taking care of the ball is very big in games, and her extra effort is something spectacular.”
“Everyone can defend, but it’s not the same as Kerith,” senior reserve Gracie Lyons said. “The effort, energy and enthusiasm that she brings on the defensive end really holds the team together.”
As for guarding Andrean guard Tori Allen on Saturday morning in the semistate semifinal at Logansport, that’s just the next challenge Renihan is looking forward to tackling.
“I just go into every game thinking, obviously she’s a very good player, but I’ll go do my best, and if I lock her down, I’ll lock her down,” she said. “I know my team is going to help me.”