BLOOMINGTON — After a mid-week pause, the IHSAA postseason kicks back into high gear this weekend with area athletes competing at the state track finals in Bloomington on Friday and Saturday, softball semistates Saturday and boys golf sectionals Friday and Monday.
Here is a look at the athletes in competition and the times they hit the field, track or course this weekend:
GOLF SECTIONAL
Golf will bookend the weekend as Madison-Grant will play at the Norwell sectional at Timber Ridge on Friday at 9 a.m. before the rest of the area teams head to two more sites Monday morning.
Most eyes will be on Harbour Trees in Noblesville as Alexandria, Anderson, Daleville, Elwood, Frankton, Lapel and Pendleton Heights will vie to be among the three teams to advance to regional next Thursday at The Players Club in Yorktown. The Madison County-champion Arabians have high hopes of being one of those to move on but will have to break through the Hamilton County wall — Fishers, Hamilton Southeastern and Noblesville — to do so.
Last season, those schools posted scores of 310, 315 and 316 to advance, and PH was the top area team, tying for fifth at 355. Additionally, the low three individuals not with an advancing team will move on as Arabians senior Cohen Gray did a year ago.
Shenandoah will be at Hawk’s Tail of Greenfield on Monday morning with eyes on advancing to Yorktown. Jordan Zody advanced for the Raiders in a playoff last year before graduating.
TRACK AND FIELD STATE FINALS
Lapel junior Cameron Smith will have the spotlight to himself Friday evening at Indiana University. As the only area athlete to qualify for the state finals, Smith will run in the 3,200 meters at 8:15 p.m. He is seeded 24th in the event with a qualifying time of 9:32.19 in his runner-up finish at regional.
Saturday, the girls championships will be contested with three area athletes battling for podium finishes.
Regional champion Sydney Duncan from Frankton will be the first to compete when the shot put begins at 3:30 p.m. She is seeded seventh with a distance of 42-feet-5.5, but has thrown over 43-feet this season and could place in the top-five.
Sectional champion and regional runner-up Zoe Allen from Anderson is seeded 15th overall in the 100-meter hurdles and will run in the trials at 5:15 p.m. Allen will run in the third of the three qualifying heats and will need to finish in the top two of her run or be one of the next three fastest times to move on to the 6:15 p.m. finals.
Pendleton Heights sophomore Ava Jarrell will be the third seed in the 1,600-meter run, scheduled to begin at 7:45 p.m. She will run in the second of two timed finals sections and, while she is seven seconds back of top-seed Nicole Southerland of Delta, Jarrell is less than a half-second back of two-seed Julia Score from Chatard.
SOFTBALL SEMISTATE
Both Madison-Grant and Pendleton Heights have returned to semistate this season and, to the surprise of no one, will face stern tests right off the bat Saturday afternoon.
At the Class 2A site at Warsaw, the fifth-ranked Argylls (26-4) will play in the second semifinal game and will meet No. 2 Eastside (29-2), the same team that ousted M-G in last year’s semistate. No. 7 Andrean (27-7) will play unranked Delphi (18-9) at 11 a.m. in the first semifinal.
The Arabians (24-5-1) enter the game ranked 12th in 4A and are riding the high of a walk-off win over Lawrence North in the regional championship. They will face ninth-ranked Mooresville (29-3-1) at 1 p.m. after No. 1 Roncalli (29-3-1) tangles with unranked Evansville North (25-3) in the 11 a.m. game.
The championship games are scheduled for 7 p.m. at both semistate sites.