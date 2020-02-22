LOGANSPORT – Defense brought the Frankton girls basketball team to the dance for Saturday’s Class 2A North Semistate at the Berry Bowl.
And it’s only fitting defense saved the day.
Junior Chloee Thomas blocked a point-blank shot to force overtime, junior Ava Gardner made a daring mid-court steal that led to the go-ahead points and the Eagles (21-7) got three stops in the final 15 seconds to hold on for a 62-61 victory over South Central in overtime.
After hours of film study and intensely focused practice, Frankton was able to accomplish its prime objective – limiting the Satellites’ effectiveness in their transition offense.
“It was huge,” Frankton coach Stephan Hamaker said. “We knew we had a matchup problem from the get-go. We knew it was a long shot. We needed Ava Gardner to play the game of her life, and we needed our defense to get stops.
“Defense got us here, and defense won it in overtime.”
The primary focus was on getting back. To hammer that point home, the Eagles practiced all week with six players on the opposing offense. One post player was constantly camped out in the paint near the basket.
To prevent a score, the defense had to race back and make the stop with everything stacked against it.
The unique preparation paid off.
South Central (21-8) shot 25 3-pointers in its first 40 field goal attempts. That helped the Eagles twice build a 10-point lead, the final time coming on a 3-pointer by Gardner to make it 44-34 with 40 seconds to play in the third quarter.
“We knew their team, and we knew (transition offense) was how they get their main points,” Gardner said. “We worked on transition defense all week, and I think our team did an excellent job on that.”
Foul trouble eventually caught up to Frankton and allowed the Satellites to begin sneaking back into the game.
Thomas picked up her third personal foul with 17.3 seconds left in the third quarter, a little more than four minutes after Grace Alexander had been charged with her fourth.
With the interior duo sent to the bench, the traffic in the paint became much more manageable for South Central star Amber Wolf.
She had just five points and the Satellites still trailed by 10 when Thomas was whistled for her infraction. Wolf completed a three-point play on the possession, and the comeback was off and running.
Wolf finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds, and her basket with 32 seconds left in regulation tied the game at 55-55.
It looked as though the Satellites might pull off the victory when Olivia Marks – who scored 11 and had 12 boards – got a pass in transition at the elbow and appeared to have an open look.
But Thomas closed quickly from the free-throw line and cleanly blocked the shot as time expired. It’s a play that likely saved Frankton’s charmed postseason run, but the girl who made it barely remembers it.
“I’m not gonna lie. I don’t really know what I was thinking at that time,” Thomas said. “I just knew my girl was getting the ball, and I was thinking, ‘She can’t score.’”
The Satellites opened the extra period with a 3-pointer for their first lead since early in the first half and held a 61-60 advantage with 29 seconds remaining and possession near mid-court.
That’s when Gardner leaped into action. Literally.
She recognized a tell from her film study and correctly predicted a South Central pass. After making a jumping steal on top of the large Felix the Cat logo at the mid-court circle, Gardner raced to the opposite basket with a chance to give her team the lead.
Abbie Tomblin grabbed her from behind, temporarily keeping points off the board and somehow avoiding an intentional foul call.
Gardner calmly stepped to the free-throw line and sank both attempts for the last of her career-high 29 points and a one-point lead.
“I knew that was going to be a pass because (the Sattellites’ ballhandler) brought the ball down a little bit,” Gardner said. “I knew we were down one, and I needed to get the steal.”
There were still several harrowing moments remaining.
Faith Biggs missed a 3-pointer from the wing on the ensuing possession, but South Central was awarded a timeout with 14.6 seconds remaining despite the ball still rolling loose in a scrum on the court.
That led to a driving attempt by Wolf with eight seconds left that didn’t fall before Delanie Gale pulled down another offensive rebound and drove the lane. Her shot bounced off the glass and spun out of the rim as time expired, and Thomas cradled the rebound as a wild celebration erupted around her.
Thomas and Alexander – who combined for 16 rebounds – played the final 12 minutes without committing a foul, a feat as impressive as any on a night full of heroes for the Eagles.
“It was really difficult,” Alexander said after pulling down a team-high 10 rebounds despite her listed height of 5-foot-5. “There were maybe moments were my girl gets past me and I can’t do anything. I knew I couldn’t foul. I gotta stay in this game. I had to play smart.”
She did. So did her teammates.
As a result, next week they’ll make program history by playing for the Class 2A state championship against Linton-Stockton at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
The fact defense led the way in some of the semistate’s biggest moments felt like something out of a Hollywood script.
“It has to be like that,” Thomas said. “Frankton has always been known for defense. In these times, you have to go 110 percent on defense, and then it’s done.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.