MUNCIE — The last shots of the season for the Anderson boys basketball team were easily makeable and painfully missed.
The Indians, one of the best Class 4A teams all season, fell to Mount Vernon on Friday night 58-57 when two free throws and three follow-up shots all stayed on the outside of the rim, denying Anderson a spot in the sectional final at Muncie Central.
“That’s the way basketball is. You never know what’s going to happen,” Anderson assistant coach Basil Mawbey said. “Coach (Donnie) Bowling gave them everything he had, and it just wasn’t our night.
Mawbey was speaking on behalf of Bowling, who was emotional after the game. Bowling has restored enthusiasm to the historic basketball program. He’s had back-to-back 20-5 seasons from a program that won two games in the 2019-20 season.
New Palestine handled Pendleton Heights 48-35 in the first semifinal, so Saturday night’s championship game is a Hancock County battle.
Anderson (20-5) and Mount Vernon played back and forth for most of the game. There were six lead changes in the fourth quarter alone. When the Marauders took a 58-57 lead in the final minute, Anderson star Ahmere Carson brought the ball up the court slowly, content to let the clock wind down to the final seconds. When it got under 10 seconds, Carson found Damien King in the corner for a three that was off the mark. Ja’Quan Ingram grabbed the rebound and was fouled going back up. With 5.4 seconds to play, Ingram went to the line.
He missed both free throws, but the never-give-up Indians kept chasing the ball and managed to get three last-chance shots up.
“Our kids hustled, came back from when it looked like we were dead,” Mawbey said. “We got a chance to win the game at the free-throw line, and then we get three putbacks to win the game, so our kids never stopped fighting.”
The heartbreaker of this one for the Indians was so many shots they normally make didn’t go in.
“We missed shots that we usually make,” Mawbey said. “I’d say inside the paint we missed eight or 10 shots that we usually make.”
And the two free throws at the end were an extension of an all-night struggle, as the Indians made just 13-of-22.
Carson, the team’s offensive leader all year, struggled with his shot for most of the night. But like a true shooter, he kept firing and he made shots that kept Anderson close. But, in the end, he and his teammates just missed one too many.
“It came down to free throws, make shots and not miss them,” Carson said. “If you want to win, you gotta make free throws.”
After trailing by six points early in the fourth, the Indians surged. King hit a 3-pointer to make it 48-45. Carson got a steal and fastbreak lay-in to make it 48-47. And, after both teams misfired on a couple of possessions, Carson scored again, this time off a Louis Jackson steal, and then King and Jackson forced another Mount Vernon turnover and Carson scored again. Suddenly Anderson was in front 51-48.
But the Marauders didn’t have any give up in them either and buried threes on back-to-back possessions to make it 54-51.
Carson scored once more – his final points – on a fastbreak outlet pass from Jaylen Murphy to make it 54-53. The Indians had two more leads – 55-54 after two King free throws and 57-56 after a King dunk — but Mount Vernon took the lead for good ahead of the last-second efforts from the Indians.
“Our defense was fine,” Mawbey said. “We just didn’t make some easy shots underneath that we usually make, and we didn’t hit our free throws, and we’re usually a very good free-throw shooting team. Ingram’s an excellent free-throw shooter, and he just happened to miss a couple tonight.”
Carson finished with 23 points, King had 17 and Ingram 13.
“I love playing with these boys,” Carson said. “It’s a good group. It was a long season and a lot of sacrificing, a lot of ups and downs with this team.”
It was the final game for Carson, Ingram, Murphy, Alex Troutman, Daris Miles, Martarius Byrd, Joe Burrage and Latrell White.
“A great group of young men, and they’re going to be tough to replace,” Mawbey said. “Four senior starters, and we had three seniors on the bench who were unbelievable practice players.”
In the first semifinal, Pendleton Heights’ season came to an end at the hands of conference foe New Palestine.
The Dragons won primarily by controlling the paint. Ian Stephens, Ben Slagley and others had position all night, scoring from point-blank range and dominating the boards. Josiah Gustin, the Arabians’ leading scorer, struggled to get in position to post up or drive as the Dragons effectively took him out of his game.
Gustin, averaging 13.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, finished with six points and eight rebounds. He was consistently kept on the perimeter when he had the ball.
Dontrez Braxton was a bright spot for the Arabians, who finished the season 8-17. Braxton made 5-of-12 field goals, including 2-of-3 from beyond the arc. He finished with a team-high 13 points.
Isaac Wilson added 12 points, driving into the lane for 2-pointers and making 4-of-6 free throws.
Pendleton trailed by seven, 21-14, at halftime, but the Dragons slowly pulled away. They twice had 14-point leads in the third quarter, the first one trimmed by Braxton on back-to-back drives.
And early in the fourth, with New Pal again up 14, Braxton drained a 3-pointer to make it 36-25. But two possessions later, New Pal slowed the game down, running time off the clock and running a patient offense until Julius Gizzi hit a long 3-pointer from three feet behind the arc that might have been the killer blow.
The Arabians now look to a 2023-24 season without graduating anyone from this roster.
The Arabians trailed by just a point after one quarter, despite making only 2-of-10 shots from the field. Gustin had a monster slam on a rebound to ignite the Arabian fans, but for much of the night he struggled to be a force inside against New Pal’s size.