NEW PALESTINE -- The game that never was will happen Wednesday between Madison County rivals Anderson and Pendleton Heights.
With their regular-season game rained out this spring, the Anderson Indians and Pendleton Heights Arabians will meet in the Class 4A Sectional 9 semifinals at New Palestine at 7:30 p.m.
The Indians (6-16-1) advanced first Tuesday night, defeating Richmond 4-3 in the opening quarterfinal game to avenge their 9-4 loss to the Red Devils on April 25.
The Arabians (21-5-1) prevailed in a marathon two-and-a-half hour second quarterfinal matchup against Hoosier Heritage Conference foe Greenfield-Central 5-2 to secure the makeup meeting, which will follow the first semifinal between host New Palestine and Muncie Central.
The Indians captured their first sectional tournament victory in coach Rebecca Hermann's five-year tenure behind a solid hitting showing by Jaycen Swink (2-for-3, two runs, two RBI) and Emma Wilson (2-for-3, RBI).
Swink erased not only Richmond's Kamdy DePew's bid at a perfect game in the bottom of the fifth with a lead-off single, but she also kicked off a rally to wipe out a 2-0 deficit.
Anderson plated one run in the fifth and three more in the sixth with two RBI from Swink to hand the Indians a date with the Arabians.
PH led Greenfield-Central 2-0 and later 3-2 before putting the game out of reach with a two-run top of the sixth.
PH's first two runs scored with the bases loaded and consecutive hit-by-pitches. A wild pitch in the fifth gave the Arabians a 3-0 lead.
Their final two runs crossed via a wild pitch and an RBI sacrifice bunt by Avry Miller.
The Arabians beat the Cougars 4-0 on May 9 and completed the sweep, as starting pitcher Shelby Messer went seven innings with 11 strikeouts, two walks and only three hits allowed.