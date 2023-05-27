FORTVILLE – Heartbreak.
The Anderson Indians and the Pendleton Heights Arabians both endured it Saturday during the Class 4A Sectional 9 baseball semifinals at Mount Vernon.
They also induced some momentary fear into their favored postseason opponents before their seasons ended.
Anderson led the host Marauders 2-1 in the opening semifinal, powered by a stellar pitching performance from senior Andrew Baker before falling 5-2.
In the second contest, the Arabians received an unforgettable two-hit outing from senior starter Spencer Leppink, who hurled 116 pitches through 6 2/3 scoreless innings. However, the New Palestine Dragons slipped past their Hoosier Heritage Conference rivals with a two-out, walk-off double by Wes Stiller, a Hanover commit, to win 1-0.
“I’m proud of them. We fought, and I’m happy that they competed,” Anderson coach Adrian Heim remarked following his final game at the helm. “That’s what we thought that we’d do today.”
The Indians (12-18) lost to Mount Vernon, 10-4, during the regular season, but from the first inning, the Tribe proved to be a different team than they showed April 24.
Anderson’s offense nearly broke through in the top of the first, loading the bases before Mount Vernon starter Joseph Wilson, an Anderson University recruit, ended the threat with a strikeout looking.
The Tribe had another shot in the top of the fifth, down 1-0, and they capitalized by plating two runs. The first run scored on a Baker (2-for-4) RBI single down the first-base line, and the Indians loaded the bases three times in the frame overall with Jaxon Milburn drawing a walk to score the second run with two outs.
The Tribe's seven at-bat rally in the fifth chased Wilson, who went 4 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts, seven walks and three hits allowed, but reliever Jack Peine stopped the bleeding with a bases-loaded strikeout before retiring six of the next seven batters for the win.
“We had our chance,” said Heim, who has coached the Indians the past nine seasons. “We had the lead. We were right where we needed to be, but we didn’t get the big hit.”
Baker, Kairo Parks (1-for-3) and Canaan Pratt (1-for-2) represented Anderson’s four hits, while the Tribe had 11 baserunners in total with nine stranded.
Baker’s fastball and curveball kept the Marauders off balance through four innings, as he surrendered just two earned runs. The first came on a mental fielding error in the bottom of the second to give Mount Vernon a 1-0 lead.
Baker, a Noblesville transfer two years ago, sat the Marauders down in order with strikeouts to open the bottom of the first, and a key double play in the third held Mount Vernon silent until the fifth.
“I love all my teammates, and I’m just so proud of how hard they fought,” Baker said. “I knew we could win, especially when we were up, but in the end, it is what it is. They’re a great team. Props to them.
“It was a great feeling to be up when we got that hit, but stuff happens.”
With Baker’s pitch count reaching 78, Heim opted to send in Parks in relief after his starter walked Nathan Criss to lead off the bottom of the fifth.
Baker walked four, struck out four and gave up two hits – both in the bottom of the second. In his last outing against Mount Vernon, Baker gave up five hits and three earned runs in one frame.
With Baker out, the Marauders drove in three runs on a rally initiated with a fielding error on a comebacker following Baker’s issued walk and an intentional free pass to load the bases for Iowa commit Nick Heitman.
Heitman laced a 2-0 offering to deep left-center field to clear the bases with a double before Parks ended the charge with two putouts. Mount Vernon was limited to three hits in the game.
“(Baker) in the past has tired a little bit late into games. Last Saturday, he started to tire at about the 80-plus pitch mark, and we thought it was the right move to go to Kairo. If we make the play on the comebacker, then we don’t think that inning happens,” Heim said. “You get an out, and then a passed ball, and it hurts.”
Mount Vernon (22-7) added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth, advancing the runner into scoring position on Anderson’s second error and a wild pitch.
“We did exactly what we had to do. We had that one bad inning where we didn’t make the play at the mound, but you can’t leave the bases loaded twice,” Heim said. “We had a chance to open up that game to four or five to one, and then they’re in trouble.”
Heim’s coaching career closed after 20 years overall with nine seasons as head coach at Anderson, nine at Elwood and a stint as an assistant at Guerin Catholic and at Elwood.
Heim led his teams to five sectional titles, a 2A state runner-up finish in 2008 at Elwood and more than 200 career wins with the 12th-best winning percentage in the state.
“My stomach is turning a little bit. I’m going to miss it a lot,” Heim said. “I’ve been doing it for a long time.”
The uneasiness was shared by the Arabians (13-14), but for different reasons, as the Dragons (21-9) spoiled a gritty start by Leppink.
The right-hander carried a one-hitter through 6 2/3 innings, struck out five and walked seven (two intentionally) and gave up one run in the game’s final at-bat.
“It was the most competitive outing he’s ever had. He was a bulldog. The best thing with him today is when mistakes were made behind him and moments got really tough, when the pressure could have easily shifted to him, he somehow figured out a way to get through it,” PH coach Matt Vosburgh said. “That says everything you need to know about Spencer, the competitor that he is, that will to win.”
Leppink left eight Dragons stranded and escaped two potential, two-out scoring threats by inducing outs in both the bottom of the first with two runners on base and the bases loaded in the fifth.
“He gave up one solid hit all day, and it happened in the last inning to the best hitter on their team,” Vosburgh said.
A double play turned by the Arabians in the bottom of the third ended the inning with runners on the corners, and a clutch rundown with a Dragon floating too far off third base erased a lead-off walk that became an issue after two stolen bases in the sixth.
“We put ourselves in pressure situations all day long. We didn’t have a clean inning all day, so you kind of absorb that pressure at some point, but the guy you want to be on the mound when pressure situations were there was Spencer, and he was able to somehow keep us in it,” Vosburgh said.
The Arabians had three hits New Palestine starter Michael Thorpe scattered over seven innings to go with no walks and four strikeouts.
Leppink (1-for-2) reached third base after singling in the top of the first and advancing on a groundout and a wild pitch but couldn’t go any farther. Nate Gilmet (1-for-3) hit a two-out double in the fourth, but he was left stranded, and Jalen Jordan (1-for-2) had a lead-off single in the sixth before getting picked off.
“We just couldn’t find good barrel. We couldn’t get the sweet spot of the bat on the baseball, so that was frustrating to know we had an opportunity and that we weren’t overmatched. We just couldn’t make solid contact,” Vosburgh said.
Leppink started the bottom of the seventh with 98 pitches, but he revved back to get a pop fly to right field and a swinging strikeout. He walked the next batter before Stiller came to bat.
Stiller, who leads the Dragons with a .405 average and 41 RBI, was hit by a pitch in his first at-bat and was intentionally walked in his next two plate appearances.
With a runner on base and Stiller up for a fourth time, the Arabians kept the game in Leppink’s hand.
“We can second guess that, but I didn’t want to put the winning run at second, so we didn’t want to walk him a third time because of that,” Vosburgh said. “He made us pay. It would have been a heck of a grab by Jalen (Jordan in center) there at the end, but at the end of the day he put a good piece on it, and they won.”
Stiller’s 1-0 swing sent the ball to the center-field wall where Jordan attempted to haul in the towering popup, but the ball tailed away.
“I wanted it,” Leppink said. “My plan going in was to leave it all out on the field because you never know, like today. It was our last game. There’s nothing more you can ask for than leaving it all out there.”
“I told him that he earned the opportunity to go and try to get that guy,” Vosburgh added. “He battled all day, so he earned that right and challenge him there.”