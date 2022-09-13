ANDERSON – For 70 minutes Tuesday night, the Anderson Indians applied the pressure against rival Muncie Central.
However, it was the first 10 minutes that ultimately put host Anderson behind before eventually falling short, 3-1.
Playing with a 2-0 deficit after the ninth minute, Anderson rallied with an unassisted goal from senior Vincent Ibarra-Raudales late in the first half, but nothing else got past Bearcats standout goalkeeper Tucker Lowe.
“We just couldn’t finish them,” Anderson boys soccer coach Chris Spolyar said. “That’s the thing. We still have that 10-minute period. In those 10 minutes, we gave up two goals. We didn’t communicate. That’s been the Achilles’ heel for us. When we settle in, like after that second goal, then all of a sudden, we’re the best team on the pitch by far.”
The Indians attacked often once they regrouped, challenging the Bearcat defense and Lowe, who finished with 14 saves.
Even as Muncie Central pulled ahead 3-0 after junior Josh Sexton’s second goal during the 25th minute, the advantages repeatedly went Anderson’s way.
The Indians just couldn’t find the back of the net.
“That was the mindset we talked about. Chris is a fantastic coach, and I knew coming in this team was revamped. They had some bodies back, and they were going to come hungry, so we talked about tails up and teeth out right from the get-go,” Muncie Central coach Shea Hill said. “Because if we didn’t go out and create an advantage, then we knew late in the game, these guys knew how to play and had an aggressive style.”
The Indians were caught out of position on two of Muncie Central’s goals, including the first by Sexton off an assist from junior Finn Gruver in the sixth minute.
Sexton’s second goal was assisted by freshman Angel Rueda, which the upperclassman fired over the out-stretched arms of Anderson goalkeeper Carlos Lozano.
Gruver increased the Bearcats’ margin to 2-0 in the ninth minute with an unassisted goal.
Lozano posted nine saves, with a majority of the tally in the first half before the Indians began finding roam to operate at midfield.
“We knew late in the game, they were going to be pushing hard,” Hill said. “We got some beautiful goals — really, some highlight reel stuff, Josh and even Finn’s as well. The touch and the control to get through and then the opposite side of it, the amazing saves from Tucker. There was a lot of clutch play. Stuff we need in big games like this, big NCC games.”
The second straight win for Muncie Central improved its season record to 7-3 and 3-2 in the North Central Conference. Meanwhile, for the Indians, their loss halted a two-game winning streak and dropped their season record to 3-6 and 1-3 in the NCC.
Prior to the match, Anderson snapped a four-game losing streak by beating NCC foe Richmond in overtime, 3-1, on the road. Their other NCC losses came against Lafayette Jefferson, 5-1, on Aug. 20 and Arsenal Tech, 6-0, on Saturday.
The Indians’ top scoring threat, senior Alfredo Lopez, has been slowed by a leg injury this month, but even with his minutes shaved down to 30, he tested the Bearcats often.
“Muncie Central is dangerous. They have some great players,” Spolyar said. “Tucker played solid. He didn’t make any mistakes tonight. He had a really big save at the end because I don’t think he saw that coming off of Alfredo’s foot. He had the clean lane, and I was standing there watching it, and it’s going in, Tucker just dove in and got it.”
The save came with 5:05 left in the game as the Indians netted nine shots and five shots on goals through the second half.
The Bearcats were hit with a pair of yellow cards charged to Brady McNabb and Isaac Musgrove, but Lowe and the trio of Ollie Beane, Sam Hanna — who stepped up with an injury to junior Mason Nichols — and Eric Redfield on defense kept the Indians’ offense quiet.
Anderson’s defenders matched with a pair of team saves as the Bearcats attempted to pad their lead. The Indians accounted for six saves in the second half, with four going to Lozano.
“These boys have been through too much. They don’t give up, but because we’ve been through all that, we’ve had a two-year gap in the soccer development,” Spolyar said. “But we’re still going. They comeback, never put their heads down and are scoreboard blind. They just keep playing. We’ll get it. Every team that we’ve played, we’ve shown flashes and we’ve earned their respect this year, which is a step forward.”
The Indians travel to NCC foe Marion on Thursday before hosting McCutcheon on Saturday for another NCC match.