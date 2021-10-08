ANDERSON — Anderson returned to action Friday night after two COVID cancellations, and the Indians’ timing was a bit off for much of the first half.
After the Indians got five fumbles (three lost) out of their system, they took over the line of scrimmage and ran rampant on Richmond.
Three Indians ran for touchdowns in the second half, in which Jawaun Echols picked up 125 of his 156 yards, and Anderson overturned the Red Devils 24-12 at Collier Field.
Anderson erased a 12-6 halftime deficit, put together a pair of successful drives to start the second half and took advantage of a Richmond fumble to insure its second win of the season.
The Indians (2-4, 2-2 North Central Conference) had to shut it down after their Sept. 17 game against West Lafayette Harrison and just returned to practice this week.
“It takes a while (to get back in sync),” Anderson coach Ron Qualls said. “When you haven’t played football since Sept. 17 and you’re playing a team that’s fighting for their lives, you have to be game ready. But we weren’t game ready in the first half.”
The Indians coughed up the ball three times in the first 20 minutes and saw the Red Devils (1-7, 1-5 NCC) take a six-point lead.
At halftime, Qualls said, he and his staff made no adjustments and relied on the Indians to take care of the ball. They did that and a lot more.
Echols became the focal point of the offense right after the Indians took the second-half kickoff, with four straight carries totaling 27 yards. He also broke for gainers of 25 and 35 later in the third quarter.
It was Echols who provided the go-ahead score, from 8 yards out with 4:46 to go in the third quarter. That climaxed an 86-yard drive that began after Tremayne Brown fell on a Red Devil fumble and included two major penalties against Richmond.
Echols had 16 carries, and on a few of them, he gained many yards after first contact.
“First hit, second hit, third hit, Jawaun Echols wasn’t going down, and the same with Joel Redding,” Qualls said. “They had a determination that they would not be tackled.”
Redding ran 13 times and gained 76 yards, all but 7 in the second half.
The Indians pulled even on the initial drive of the second half, when Daris Miles took a pitchout from Richmond’s 10-yard line and found the corner of the end zone.
Miles had Anderson’s first touchdown, an 18-yard reception from Dilyn Fuller on the Indians’ first possession.
Fuller took it in from the Richmond 5 early in the fourth quarter, right after Chris McKeller pounced on a Red Devil fumble.
Anderson also had interceptions by Redding and Dontrez Fuller.
“They came out with an energy level that some teams, when they’re down 12-6 at halftime, don’t come back,” Qualls said. “Our guys had a resiliency factor, and that was built over the first few weeks that we played football. They had to be reminded of how they can play football, and we just encouraged them.”
Anderson travels to Logansport next Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.