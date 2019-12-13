ANDERSON — In what can only be described as a tale of two halves, the Arsenal Tech boys team shut down Anderson’s first-half balance and dominated in the second half Friday.
Tech limited the Indians to just 25 second-half points, 21 from a single player, to blow open a close game for an 85-68 win in the North Central Conference opener for both teams on Phil Buck Court.
In the first game of the twinbill, the Anderson girls (5-6, 4-1 NCC), continuing to recover from an illness that permeated the locker room early in the week, rolled to a dominant 74-39 win over the error-prone Titans (2-8, 0-4).
The boys game opened as though it would be a high-scoring shootout.
In the first half, nine Indians (0-4, 0-1) scored as Anderson built an early lead. Their biggest advantage came at 33-22 on a second-quarter elbow jumper by sophomore Dayveon Turner.
But Tech (2-2, 1-0) took a 40-39 lead late in the second on the strength of a 13-2 run. Baskets by sophomore Tyrelle Wills and Turner restored the Tribe to a 43-42 halftime lead.
But only two Indians scored in the second half as the Titans’ defense shut down everyone except for Joseph Jones.
The Anderson senior buried his first four second half 3-point attempts and connected five times total. He poured in 21 points after halftime.
The problem for the Indians was Tech scored 43 second-half points, and only Jones’ freshman teammate Eric Troutman, with four second-half points, helped contribute on the scoreboard.
But Tech, which got 25 points and 11 rebounds from senior Jesse Powell and double figure scoring from four players in all, used both transition scoring and the 3-point shot to seize control.
Jones finished with 25 to lead Anderson while Troutman added 14.
The Tribe hosts Noblesville on Saturday before their next NCC matchup next Friday at the Muncie Central Fieldhouse.
The leading scorer for the Lady Tribe, Tyra Ford, scored just two points in limited minutes due to illness earlier in the week against Mount Vernon. Friday, she put up 17 points and handed out five assists, despite playing sparingly in the second and fourth quarters.
“I’ll take that all day long,” Anderson coach Shannon Cleckley said. “She’s not all the way there. We know this. We told the girls that, whether it’s illness or foul trouble, we need other kids to step up.”
While Ford is the only Indian averaging double-figure scoring, she received plenty of help against Tech. Senior Erin Martin scored 15 points and handed out a game-high six assists, while junior Makyra Dixon and freshman Zoe Allen added 10 points each.
“We want that balanced scoring,” Cleckley said. “We’ve got to balance the floor, get scoring going to the lane. That’s what we’ve got to do. We’ve got some tough games coming up.”
Tech’s leading scorer, senior Braxtin Mickens, entered averaging over 22 points but was limited to 17, with 10 coming in the second half after the game was decided.
The girls will play at Noblesville on Tuesday before opening a second NCC doubleheader at Muncie Central on Friday.
