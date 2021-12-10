ANDERSON — It’s looking like the long Anderson High School boys basketball slumber is about to end, if it hasn’t already.
A loud and packed gathering at the Tipi, something the Indians’ program hasn’t seen since the Wigwam days, helped spur the locals to a 79-69 win over an equally athletic Arsenal Tech side in a battle of unbeatens Friday night.
The Indians moved to 4-0 for the first time since 2008-09. They did so with their poise intact during 32 frenetic minutes, after which Anderson students stormed the court.
“I loved it,” Anderson coach Donnie Bowling said. “This is what made me a coach when I was in Kokomo, Indiana, as a fourth- and fifth-grader going to Wildkat games against the Indians. It takes a great team, but that energy from the crowd kept us going.”
Anderson never trailed in the North Central Conference opener for both teams, and when the Class 4A seventh-ranked Titans (3-1) tried to cut into the lead after an 11-0 Indian run to end the first quarter, the hosts repelled Tech.
The Indians led 22-11 after the opening period, and after the Titans closed to within 38-32 at halftime, Anderson kicked it out to 60-46 near the end of the third quarter.
Tech got to within six several times in the final four minutes but no closer.
All five Indian starters hit double figures, with Ahmere Carson pacing the way with 22 points and seven rebounds.
Ja’Quan Ingram added 17 points, Kedric Anderson 14 and Tyrell Wills and 6-foot-8 Sean Paige 11 apiece.
A big difference was shooting, with Anderson being proficient both at its end of the floor as well as on defense.
The Indians ended 34-of-54 (68%), granted with many high-percentage baskets and a couple of late acrobatic dunks by Ingram thrown in that jacked the crowd even more.
Anderson also forced Tech into many bad shots in the closing minutes, and the Titans were 13-of-37 (35%) in the second half and 4-of-16 from 3-point range. For the game, Tech shot 41% (28-of-68) and 7-of-28 on 3-pointers.
“I’ll be honest. I think we’ve got the best guards in the state,” Bowling said. “Our guards are bigger, and they’re stronger. It was hard for them to get underneath our guards.”
Tech saw Reggie Bass score 17 and RaSheed Jones and ex-Indian Dayveon Turner 15 each.
The Anderson girls swarmed over a Tech team that started three freshmen and two sophomores 58-20 in the opener of the doubleheader.
Anderson (4-7, 3-2 NCC) outscored Tech (4-6, 0-4 NCC) 30-2 over the first 9:15, and it forced a running clock (35-point advantage) midway through the third quarter.
The Indians did it with balance, with six players scoring in a 24-2 opening period and a seventh in the second quarter, which ended 40-10.
Anderson’s bench topped the starters 31-27, with backups Makhile McWilliams (11 points) and Talaysha Simonds (nine) leading the way.
Starter Jacelyn Starks had eight points and four assists, and Payton Sargent, Zoe Allen and Talaysha Simonds scored seven apiece
The Indians scored 29 points off 27 Tech turnovers, and Allen had six steals.
“I liked what I saw tonight,” Anderson coach Shannon Cleckley said. “We have been emphasizing team basketball, and we have lost sight of that a little bit, and it was a good day to do that and emphasize offensive sets.”
Both Anderson squads go to Noblesville for their next games, the boys on Saturday and the girls Tuesday against the 4A No. 1 Millers.
