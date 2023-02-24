INDIANAPOLIS — Ahmere Carson scored 27 points and recorded nine assists to lead the Anderson boys basketball team to an 82-60 road victory over Thrival Academy in the regular season finale Friday night.
The Madison County area scoring leader (22.6 points per game) made each of his first six shot attempts, including a step-back 3-pointer from the top of the key to give Anderson an early lead. Carson scored or assisted on all 20 points in the first quarter to give the Indians a 20-14 lead.
Thrival Academy captain Derrick Johnson scored 10 of his 16 first-half points in the second quarter. The junior bulldozed his way into the paint and finished several acrobatic layups while drawing contact. Johnson finished an and-1 layup to cut the deficit to one-point in the final minute of the first half.
Anderson (19-4) took a 37-34 lead at halftime, but coach Don Bowling was unsatisfied with the lack of ball control and collective team chemistry on the court. In the locker room, Bowling reiterated to the seniors about the importance of leaving it all out on the floor before possibly walking off the court for the final time. He mentioned the defense locked in on the Thrival shooters and contested shots better after discussing Johnson during the break.
Carson opened the second half by securing an immediate steal and finishing the fastbreak with a layup. Anderson pounced to a 16-2 scoring run and finished the third quarter on a 13-0 scoring run.
“We got after them a bit more,” Bowling said. “In the beginning, with our 1-3-1, we didn’t trap hard enough. Too soft and timid on the traps and in the second half, we were a lot more active with our hands and got some more steals.”
The Tribe outscored the Aviators 31-6 in eight minutes, punctuated with three consecutive fast-break finishes and an emphatic slam by Jaquan Ingram. The defense held the Aviators (16-5) to just two made field goals in the first 10 minutes of the second half and Bowling credited the improved effort to the success.
Johnson valiantly finished the game with 25 points to close the third regular season for the Aviators. Damon Van Horn made five shots from deep and scored 19 points in the defeat. Thrival Academy will not be eligible to compete in the IHSAA state tournament until next season in 2024.
“The good thing is we won this game,” Bowling said. “We knew we did not want to be off ten days before the sectional opener. We can’t have a first half like that against Greenfield Central. We have to be ready from the start against Greenfield Central because that is a really good team.”
Anderson will begin March with an elimination battle against Greenfield Central (21-1) in the IHSAA Class 4A sectional 9 opener at Muncie Central on Wednesday.