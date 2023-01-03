ANDERSON – After a rough stretch this past month, the Anderson Indians were eager to not only flip the calendar but also turn the corner.
They did both in convincing fashion Tuesday night, defeating Madison County rival Alexandria 51-18 to celebrate senior night.
The Tribe compiled victories in every contested match but one, winning three by forfeit and posting three pins with one to start and another to finish.
“It was a good bounce back for us today,” Anderson head coach Sean Clark said. “It seems, like in the past six years, it’s that time of the year again where everybody is sick or have injuries.”
Illness cost Anderson senior Clayton Stephens in recent weeks, particularly at the 2022 Connersville Spartan Classic just before the new year, where his formerly unbeaten record of 16-0 ended with a pair of losses.
Stephens (17-2) lost to New Palestine’s Shaun Glass during the two-day tournament’s quarterfinal round by fall in 3 minutes, 37 seconds, and in the consolation bracket, he dropped a 7-3 decision against Greenfield-Central’s Tristen Lanum. The setbacks kept Stephens from medal placement.
“He was running a mild temperature, and he woke up sick the second day. It just spiraled out of control after that,” Clark said. “Hopefully, those don’t come back to haunt us, but I think we’ll be able to finish out pretty strong.”
Stephens has since shaken off the “flu bug” and got back on track during his and his senior teammates’ special night.
Stephens built an 8-1 lead during his senior night match at 195 pounds and scored a pin in one minute flat. The pinfall put Anderson ahead 21-0, a margin that grew to 30-0 before Alexandria netted one of its two forfeit wins.
“It feels great. I just needed to get back into it for the last home meet on senior night,” Stephens said. “I’m just doing what I do.
“It was pretty disappointing (at Connersville), but I expected it. It wasn’t anything too harsh. I wasn’t 100%. But everything is a learning experience, and you learn something every match, win or lose.”
The Indians’ first pin came at 170 from junior Tramayne Brown, who opened the dual. The third capped the evening at 160 when sophomore Jensen Shyrock won by fall in 1:20.
“We haven’t beaten Alexandria in a couple of years. The first couple of years we beat them, but we just never really matched up with them well. It was good to get that victory,” Clark said. “They’re a good program, good coaches and good kids.”
Alexandria’s lone win was at 145, as Jason Keeley won by fall in 1:35. Both teams forfeited at 106.
“It was that flu bug that’s around,” Clark said. “We’re just lucky to get it out before this month. We don’t even get through this month before we’re wrestling for do or die.”
Anderson’s decisions came at 182 with senior Ethan Poole winning 7-5, junior Gabriel Ballinger coming out on top 3-1 at 285 and at 126 where sophomore Kason Davis prevailed 6-3 with a late five-point swing in the final period.
Up next for the Indians are the North Central Conference duals this weekend, which helps establish seedings and pairings for the NCC tournament the following weekend. After those two major events, the IHSAA state tournament series commences.
A county champion for Anderson this season, Stephens is prepping to make a postseason run where he’s had trouble in the past advancing past the regional level.
“I’ve always had winning seasons, but the big matches always seem to get me. This year is going to be differently, though. I can promise you that,” Stephens said. “I have mats at my house, and I do all my own stuff.”