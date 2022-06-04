WARSAW — Travis Havens has seen the play before on video from a college in the Fort Wayne area.
But there was no way the Madison-Grant softball coach could have seen it coming Saturday or predicted how perfectly it would be executed.
With the tying run on second base and two outs in the top of the seventh inning of a Class 2A north semistate semifinal, Eastside pitcher Natalie Lower wheeled around in the circle and mimed a pick-off throw.
Second baseman Skeyler Kessler pretended to miss the ball in the dirt, and center fielder Jayci Kitchen ran toward the outfield fence as though the throw had gone terribly awry.
Only the ball was still in Lower’s glove. She’d thrown with an empty hand, and her teammates played their roles with ruthless efficiency.
It was a hard truth Madison-Grant’s Chelsea Bowland discovered when Lower made an actual throw to third base to catch the Argyll runner stealing and seal the Blazers’ 4-3 victory.
“Just so happens that Chelsea is an aggressive, competitive kid, and (Eastside) probably played on her emotions a little bit. I don’t know,” Havens said. “She just wanted to score so bad, I’m sure. But I just told her, I said I feel like they knew they had to use a trick play to get us. Between her and (batter) Daya (Greene), we were gonna score that run and tie it up and take the lead.”
It was an incredibly difficult ending to an incredibly successful season for Madison-Grant (24-6).
The Argylls had designs on returning to the state finals for the first time since the 2009 team won the championship, and Havens believes that’s the ending this team deserved.
Instead, Madison-Grant is left to ruminate on a litany of missed opportunities.
It started in the first inning when the Argylls put runners on second and third with one out but failed to score. Chelsea Parker lined a ball down the right-field line that briefly appeared as though it would score both runners but landed foul.
The empty frame came back to haunt the visitors on the scoreboard.
“In these kinds of ball games, one run’s a big deal,” Havens said. “And obviously it’s a big deal now. I felt like in the first inning we failed to execute three different ways with runners on. … And that’s ultimately how you lose a game. You make a bunch of mistakes and you don’t execute. We kind of probably got what we deserved unfortunately.”
Eastside (27-1) took advantage in the bottom of the inning when Kitchen hit a lead-off double and scored on a sacrifice fly by Faith McClain.
The Blazers added an unearned run in the third inning when Kitchen singled and scored on a throwing error, and the lead grew to 3-0 in the fourth after Grace Kreischer singled and scored on a single by No. 9 hitter Lillian Cline.
Lower, who entered with a 15-1 record and a 1.71 ERA, appeared to be cruising at that point. She retired 11 of the previous 12 hitters going into the fifth inning, and the three-run lead appeared to be comfortable.
But appearances can be deceiving.
The Argylls’ rally started quietly with Johanna Hiatt and Bowland drawing walks around a pair of strikeouts. Then Greene drove a hooking line drive for a double into the left-field corner, and it suddenly was a 3-2 ballgame.
After Katie Duncan retired Eastside in order in the bottom of the fifth, Parker blasted a home run estimated at 240 feet over the left-center field fence to tie the game with one out in the top of the sixth.
It was the second mammoth homer of the postseason for Parker, who also hit a critical dinger in the sectional final against Eastern.
“She’s one of our best hitters,” Havens said. “She’s been one of our best hitters for four years. … That’s just who she is and what she does.”
The momentum didn’t last long for the Argylls.
Kreischer reached on a single with one out in the sixth inning and advanced to second on an errant fielder’s choice.
That set the table for pinch-hitter Brooke Pittman, who hit a groundball that turned into a force out at third base. But the double-play throw went wide at first base, and Timmery Hunter – who reached on the fielder’s choice – came around to score an unearned run that decided the game.
“Honestly, I never felt like we were not going to win the game,” Havens said. “I didn’t feel like we were dominated. I felt like we were gonna start hitting the ball hard. I know what kind of kids we’ve got. I knew that they were going to keep fighting, keep grinding.”
True to form, the Argylls did not go down easily.
Hiatt led off the bottom of the seventh with a line drive that seemed destined for the right-center field gap, but Kessler leapt and made a fully extended catch to keep the tying run off base.
One out later, Bowland singled up the middle to keep the game alive. She finished 2-for-3 with a run scored after going 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and four RBI in the regional victory against Frankton on Tuesday.
And with Green – who was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI – at the plate, Madison-Grant felt good about its chances of tying or taking the lead. Bowland stole second base – her second steal of the game – before the trick play ended the proceedings.
“She’s a great kid,” Havens said of Bowland. “She works hard, plays hard. She’s a great softball player. That moment won’t define her – who she is, what she’s going to do in the future. There’s not much you can say to a kid in that moment, but I tried to tell her what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. Try to find a way to use it somehow to a positive manner.”
Likewise, this loss won’t define the Argylls.
Madison-Grant spent much of the season ranked in the top 10 and firmly established itself as one of the state’s best programs.
The ending just wasn’t what anyone expected.
“I feel like we should be playing in a semistate championship game,” Havens said. “I feel like we’re a top-two team in the state. I feel like our kids were good enough to win today. I’m proud of the grit, the effort, the determination we’ve shown. I’m proud of 24 wins.
“We just made too many mistakes today.”