ANDERSON — With the Tigers already leading two matches to one, Alexandria senior Ally Honeycutt knew the ball was in her court as she and doubles partner Emily Leever were in control of their match.
“When I’m playing, I like to glance around and see what’s going on,” Honeycutt said. “When we got that fifth point, I looked at Emily and said, ‘Let’s go, push one’.”
Honeycutt served out the final game at love as Leever put away the final volley for a 6-0, 6-2 win at No. 2 Doubles to clinch a 4-1 sectional championship win over Lapel and another triple-crown for 27th-ranked Alexandria.
Alexandria (19-1) will now head to the Marion regional, where they will face Central Indiana Conference rival Mississinewa Tuesday at 5 p.m.
This marks the third straight year that coach Matt DeVault and Alexandria have swept the Madison County, CIC, and sectional championships, a feat that had only been accomplished once in the history of the school in 2017, when the school’s volleyball team became the first.
“It’s a huge difference when we graduated four starters from last year’s team and we were trying to find three new singles players,” DeVault said. “We knew going in that our doubles would be a strength and they have been all season.”
“As seniors, that was one of our biggest goals,” Honeycutt said. “And to be able to accomplish that as a team was amazing.”
This was the fifth sectional championship for Alexandria girls tennis overall.
This was the eighth time since 2012 the two schools have met in the sectional — the sixth time in the finals — with the Tigers now holding 5-3 edge overall and the schools have split their six finals appearances. They’ve also squared off numerous times in the county tournament with Alex defeating Lapel in the 2016 final.
“I knew going in that we would draw Lapel at some point. They’ve had a good year, they always fight us hard and we fight them hard,” DeVault said. “I thought (Kerith) Renihan played a very nice (No. 1) singles match. She looked very sharp today.”
Alexandria used its greatest strength to jump on top early and to eventually close out the match.
The No. 1 doubles team of seniors Taylor Stinefield and Carlie Remington blitzed Lapel’s Chloe Renihan and Gracie Lyons 6-0, 6-0 for the first point of the match. Moments later, Gabby Hosier defeated Emma Manning 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3 singles for a quick 2-0 advantage.
The next point decided was also the brightest moment of the day for Lapel. Junior Kerith Renihan earned the praise of both coaches with a commanding 6-1, 6-0 win over Alex sophomore Allie Clark at No. 1 Singles.
“A lot of heart, she was having a little bit of a medical — not a major issue — but a little bit of protein or blood sugar thing, so she’s been fighting that since yesterday,” Lapel coach Kandi Martin said. “For her to come back and play like that today, I’m super proud of her. She has tons of heart.”
With both remaining matches well within Alexandria’s control, it became a matter of which Tigers players — Honeycutt and Leever or No. 2 Singles Kara Simison — would earn the clinching point. And when Leever — playing varsity for the first time this season — put away the final point, she could say she was a sectional champion.
“Relief for sure,” Leever said. “I was nervous at first, we just had to keep pushing, because that’s what we do.”
Shortly thereafter, Simison closed out pesky freshman Gracie Frazier 6-1, 6-3 to complete the win.
The Tigers defeated Mississinewa 3-2 in a key CIC win and they know this will be another hard-fought battle.
“It should be a good match,” Devault said. “We’re going to have to find a way to get three points and we’ll need doubles to step up again.”
Also advancing to Marion in the singles tournament is 2021 sectional champion Jamison Geoffreys of Anderson while undefeated Pendleton Heights senior Abby Cruser will move on in the singles tournament at North Central.