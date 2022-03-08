ANDERSON — Liberty Christian’s boys basketball sectional championship win Saturday made for an especially emotional night for Lions juniors Eric Jr. and Ethan Troutman as they posed for photos with their father and the trophy they had earned.
What made the title they had just claimed so special was, for both boys, it was the first time their father — Eric Sr. — had seen them play since the seventh grade, and it was the culmination of a season that had been in doubt for Eric for several months.
The boys’ father is nearing the completion of a sentence that included prison time. He is currently in a halfway house and hopes to return to society and his family soon. Saturday, he was given permission from his work-release program to attend the Class 1A Sectional 55 championship game at Wes-Del, where he watched Eric score 11 points and hand out four assists and Ethan score eight points as the Lions defeated Daleville 85-50.
“I was happy and throughout the game, my energy -- I don’t know -- I was just feeling it,” Ethan said. “He hasn’t watched us play in so many years.”
Adding to the emotion of the evening was the recent passing of the boys’ grandfather, Willard Troutman, on Feb. 2 at age 57. In their father’s absence, he had been their biggest supporter at their games.
“After our grandfather passed away, it felt good for (our father) to be there," Eric Jr. said. "Our grandfather was at the games since (our father) couldn’t be there while he was in prison.”
Although Eric Sr. hasn’t been able to attend the games, he has spoken with the boys on a daily basis. Eric Jr. is optimistic his father is heading in the correct direction.
“It’s actually nice seeing him out there not doing the wrong stuff, moving in the right way in life and being able to spend more time with his kids,” Eric Jr. said. “He’s been working on himself, and that’s good to see.”
“I saw him over there cheering for the boys, especially at the beginning when it was really intense,” LC coach Jason Chappell said. “He was a proud dad. … It was good to see that, to see a family reconciled.”
Ethan came into his own this season for the Lions, averaging 7.7 points -- including a career-high 23 points against Elwood. His development as a player has helped provide Chappell with a deep roster that includes 11 players who play every game. More of a shooter than his older brother, Ethan is 45% from 3-point range this season.
“Ethan is a totally different kid than Eric, and Ethan has just blossomed,” Chappell said. “The kid has a lot of personality and is a pretty positive kid when you talk to him. His mindset this year has been really positive, and that’s helped him. … I feel that when he shoots. He believes it’s going in.”
At 6-foot-2, Eric Jr. stands an inch taller than Ethan and is the pure point guard the Lions need to make their high-octane offense go. His quickness allows him to get the rim, and his court vision helps him find the open players like 6-8 Adonis House or senior guard Zack Jeffers.
But a routine preseason physical nearly derailed his contributions altogether.
Red-flagged for a low heart rate, Eric had to undergo multiple heart scans and EKGs to determine the issue, which turned out to be Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy or HCM. It is a condition caused by an abnormal gene mutation resulting in a thickening of the heart muscle and was the cause of death for Loyola-Marymount star Hank Gathers in 1990.
“That’s why we do those tests,” Chappell said. “I’m so thankful that we had that test. We would never have known about that.”
It is not uncommon for HCM to be so minor symptoms are never seen.
During normal times, the process of getting results from the tests would have been relatively quick. But, due to a combination of COVID-19 restrictions and a faulty machine, Eric Jr. did not get full results back until mid-January.
Meanwhile, he had to watch his brother and his teammates continue their season without him, which was not easy.
“It was hurting,” he said. “I just wished I could have been out there with my teammates.”
Once the battery of tests had finally been completed, it was determined the risk level to Eric was extremely low, and he was cleared to play. He returned to the Lions in time for their Jan. 25 game against Guerin Catholic after missing the team’s first 14 games.
He scored 11 points in his first game back.
“It took me a minute to get back into the flow because the first half I was winded running up and down the court,” he said. “The second half I think I had eight points. I started feeling it in the second half, running up and down. I started feeling better the next game.”
Although that was a 68-58 loss at Guerin Catholic, Ethan and his teammates were happy their leader had returned.
“I feel like everyone was excited because Eric is a good point guard,” Ethan said. “The team was overall excited to have their point guard back. I feel like we could have played that game better, but everyone was happy to have Eric back.”
Chappell said if there is a silver lining to what Eric went through it is that sitting on the sidelines gave him an opportunity to see the game differently.
“It was against Indianapolis Washington, one of his first games back, and he was like, ‘Guys, we’ve got to knock this off. We’re arguing with each other,’” the coach said. “And he wouldn’t have done that last year.”
“I just got a whole different perspective sitting out for that long,” Eric Jr. said. “Seeing them out there and watching it from a different view, it just connected to me different.”
It has yet to be determined whether Eric Sr. can attend the regional games in Frankfort on Saturday as he continues through his current process. But Eric Jr. and Ethan said at the very least he’ll be watching a live broadcast.
And he’ll be cheering on both his sons as they play for another championship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.