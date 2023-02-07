LAPEL — Myles Colvin scored 15 points and Heritage Christian forced 17 turnovers to dominate the Lapel boys basketball team 70-43 Tuesday night.
Both teams traded baskets early in the battle. In the final seconds of the first quarter with the game tied at 12-12, Heritage Christian senior Dylan Doss made a putback and-1 layup at the buzzer. Doss finished the game with 12 points and six assists in the victory.
Purdue commit Myles Colvin took over in the second quarter, outscoring the Bulldogs by himself with 13 points. After dishing out an assist to fellow senior Isaac Wilson for a 3-pointer, Colvin scored on the next three possessions for the Eagles. He secured a steal to ignite a fastbreak and drew the foul at the rim for the and-1 layup to give the Eagles a double-digit lead. Late in the quarter, Colvin sent a vicious block into the stands and drilled a shot from beyond the arc on the following possession.
“I take pride in defense because of how it turns into offense,” Colvin said. “You can’t win games without defense, so the block gave me momentum and confidence to play aggressively to give my team the win.”
Lapel (9-10) was outscored 55-31 after the first quarter, but coach Kevin Cherry is convinced the players will be resilient after the defeat. Sophomore Bode Judge led the Eagles with a game-high 17 points.
Cherry noted the Bulldogs did not shoot well enough to overcome the 17 turnovers. He chose to stick to a man-to-man defense against one of the top players in the state to get the Bulldogs prepared for the sectional tournament.
“Their physicality at the guard position caused us a lot of trouble tonight,” Cherry said. “When we can execute and didn’t turn it over, we got good looks at the basket.”
Heritage Christian coach Brandon Coffer mentioned the Eagles stuck to the scout while preparing for the Bulldogs. He noticed the collective balance on offense that worked in the Eagles favor. The Eagles (9-8) play the remainder of the regular season on the road and travel to Roncalli to battle the Rebels on Friday.
“We were locked in to our scout and what our assignments were,” Coffer said. “Him (Colvin) rotating for the block is what rotations look like when you are locked in.”
Cherry said the Bulldogs only lose if the team does not learn from the defeat. Lapel prepares for a road game against Shenandoah (7-10) on Friday.