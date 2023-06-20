FAIRMOUNT -- A North-South All-Star in two sports, perhaps it should come as no surprise Daya Greene’s name appears so often in the Madison-Grant record book she might as well have written it.
The Argylls senior earned 12 career varsity letters in volleyball, basketball and softball and was named the THB Sports Girls Johnny Wilson Award winner Tuesday night.
Greene holds school volleyball records for digs in a match, season and career. She also is the all-time leader in steals for a game, season and career, career assists and single-season 3-pointers made in basketball.
This fall, Greene was named to the North-South All-Star Game in volleyball, and she followed up that appearance with a nomination to the North-South All-Star Classic for softball this spring.
Her Madison-Grant career includes four All-Central Indiana Conference nominations, two first-team All-State selections, three sectional titles and three Grant 4 championships on the volleyball court.
In softball, she was named second-team All-State and helped the Argylls win three sectional titles, two regional titles and three Grant 4 championships.
Greene is the third Madison-Grant athlete to win the Wilson Award overall and the first girl since Olivia Stroup in 2012. Wesley Gunning won the boys award in 2011.
Only Elwood (7), Pendleton Heights (5) and Shenandoah (4) have more overall winners than the Argylls.