DALEVILLE — Taking its highest state ranking ever for a spin this week has yielded a pair of stern road tests for the Frankton volleyball team.
The Eagles passed both in come-from-behind fashion and remain unbeaten on the young season.
The Class 3A second-ranked Eagles roared back from a 2-1 deficit for the second time this week in posting a 25-17, 23-25, 15-25, 25-18, 15-8 win over Daleville and improved to 12-0 this year.
Frankton also beat Hamilton Heights in five sets Tuesday.
“I’m so proud of them,” Frankton coach Beth Sperry said. “We just talked about character and sticking together through the bad times and good times. They finally figured that out, and that’s what we love as a coach. We’re going to come up against teams that are good and we’ll be down, so do we roll over and die, or do we fight?”
After falling behind 2-1 for the second time in three days, the Eagles chose to fight and got junior Sydney Duncan involved.
Duncan put away four kills over a seven-point span to help lead Frankton back after the Broncos appeared to be in control. She finished with nine kills, one of six Eagles with five kills or more.
“Syd came through and had some amazing kills, and we haven’t seen as much. I was proud of that,” Coach Sperry said. “We have got a plethora of weapons on that front line, and that’s nice because if one girl is having an off night we can just go to somebody else.”
Junior Holli Klettheimer is one of those weapons who rarely has an off night, and that held true Thursday. She posted 16 kills and four blocks, including three kills in the fifth set with the match on the line.
“I want to be big. I want to hit every ball before the 10-foot line,” Klettheimer said. “If I see a ball like that go in, I get excited.”
In the fifth set, Daleville’s Emilee Finley pulled the Broncos even at 2-2 with one of her match-high six aces, but a four-point run gave the Eagles the lead for good, and it was a team effort that made it happen.
Duncan’s kill returned the serve to Frankton, and Alivia Swisher promptly fired up an ace for a 4-2 lead. Swisher then recorded a diving dig on the back row and got the ball to Emma Sperry, who found Klettheimer for the first of consecutive kills and a 6-2 Frankton lead.
“That really set the momentum for that fifth set,” Klettheimer said. “It just got us going because we knew (Swisher) was in it, so we all needed to be in it together.”
Consecutive kills from Adayna Key gave the Eagles their biggest lead of the fifth set at 10-4 before Key — a middle hitter — made a perfect set to Emma Sperry for the kill and an 11-7 lead, ending a three-point Broncos' burst.
Another Emma Sperry kill gave the serve to Claire Duncan who delivered an ace for 13-8. After Klettheimer scored a block, a Broncos' hitting error on match point gave the win to the Eagles.
It was an error-filled first set for Daleville (5-3) as it gifted 10 points to the Eagles, which -- combined with five Klettheimer kills -- was too much to overcome.
But with those errors cleaned up, Daleville looked like a different team in the second set. It opened with a 7-0 lead thanks to a six-point service run from Emilee Finley, and the momentum continued through back-to-back Amarah McPhaul blocks for a 17-2 lead over the stunned Eagles.
“I just kept reminding them to be disciplined, and that’s been my key word the last couple days,” Daleville coach Valorie Wells said. “I just kept telling them to stay disciplined, to hold and pass and do the things we do in practice every day in the game. Sometimes we forget the basics in the game.”
Frankton closed to within 24-23 thanks to a 10-point Swisher run, but Trishell Johnson ended it with one of her career-high 19 kills for the Broncos.
“I made the switch to put her (outside) because statistically, she has one of our highest hitting percentages,” Wells said. “I put her out there to see what she can do, and she excelled. Once we started running quick, she started putting balls away.”
Daleville again started strong, scoring the first six points of the third set, and was in control throughout. Johnson was particularly hot for the Broncos with 11 kills in the third set alone.
“I’m very proud of her, and she’s just a sophomore,” Wells said. “She can just keep getting bigger and better. Hopefully, this builds her confidence.”
For the Eagles, Key had nine kills and a block, Addie Brobston had seven kills, Eva Bott added five kills and two blocks while Emma Sperry recorded seven kills and 30 assists and Mackenzie Long added 14 assists.
Abby Reed added nine kills for the Broncos while Amarah McPhaul posted six kills and three blocks and senior setter Emilee Finley had five kills and 38 assists.
After the Labor Day holiday, both teams will return to action Tuesday as Frankton hosts Central Indiana Conference rival Alexandria while Daleville also stays home against Mid-Eastern Conference foe Randolph Southern.