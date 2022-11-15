ANDERSON — The Anderson Prep girls basketball team is feeling good about itself, and with good reason after improving to 5-0 with a 48-25 win over Traders Point on Tuesday evening.
It is the best start for APA since 2019 when the Jets started 7-0 on its way to a 14-win campaign, but this team is very different.
Unlike the senior-driven 2019 team, the 2022 Jets have a roster with just one senior and one junior, and this young squad is just beginning to scratch the surface of its potential.
“I’ve been working with them since they were sixth-graders, so I’ve seen the potential they could have,” coach Josh Fathauer said. “I’m trying to put into them that they’ve got to keep working. They’ve got to stay humble. I just don’t think they understand how good they could be if they keep working.”
Sophomore standouts Alivia Peoples and Kaylynn Orr each posted double-doubles for the Jets, with Peoples scoring 19 points and grabbing 11 rebounds while Orr tallying 12 points and 10 rebounds. In addition, Peoples had three blocks and Orr had six steals as the Jets dominated the Knights on the glass with a 48-22 advantage and forced 24 turnovers by Traders Point (1-2).
Peoples was not at 100% due to a recent illness and did not play in the first quarter.
The biggest negative for the Jets — likely a byproduct of such a young team — is an overabundance of turnovers. They were averaging 19 per game coming in to Tuesday but committed 29 miscues against the Knights.
Fathauer knows that is a number that needs to improve, and it is all about a talented group of youngsters continuing to play fast but learning how to stay under control.
“We’ve got to limit the turnovers and the fouls. Those things are just killing us,” he said. “I want to say we’re going to get there, but it’s just going to take some time.”
A rebound basket by freshman Arianna Flowers and a free throw from Orr gave APA a 10-6 lead following a mistake-riddled first quarter in which the teams combined for 17 turnovers.
But the arrival of Peoples for the second period — and crisper offense overall — helped the Jets take control.
Peoples scored on the first two second-quarter possessions and had the first seven APA points in the period as the Jets opened the quarter on a 13-4 run, capped by a Clara Fulton jumper for a 23-10 lead. When junior Julia Smith scored just before the Jets headed to the locker room with a 27-13 lead, she was the seventh Jet to score in the first half, and she finished the game with 10 rebounds.
“(Julia) has always given me 110%,” Fathauer said. “She is very smart, a straight-A student. Anything I say, she picks up right away.”
Peoples also converted the first two second-half possessions for APA before Orr scored seven of her team’s nine points during a 9-1 run to close out the quarter.
Freshman Lydia Hough led the Knights with 10 points, five rebounds and six steals.
Flowers finished with eight points, seven rebounds and four steals, and another freshman — guard Tameah Eldridge — added five assists to lead all players.
The Jets will look to keep the unbeaten streak alive this weekend when they visit Medora on Friday.