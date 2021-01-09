PENDLETON -- In what was the "B" contest of Saturday night's girls Madison County Tournament doubleheader, Class 2A No. 2 Frankton did not have its "A" game for a long period.
The Eagles were able to get the ship righted, and they claimed third place.
Frankton found itself tied with Lapel early in the third quarter but found its groove with a 16-0 run. That was sufficient to put the Bulldogs away 62-54.
Junior Cagney Utterback's career-high tying 17 points and double-figure efforts by seniors Chloee Thomas (13) and Ava Gardner (12) helped power the Eagles to their 15th victory against two defeats (one was to Pendleton Heights in Thursday's semifinal).
It was nowhere as easy for Frankton as when it first met the Bulldogs in November, and it was a 55-23 result. Lapel (8-9) this time recovered from a 13-2 deficit, made a game of it and battled the whole way.
The Bulldogs outscored the Eagles (with post player Thomas on the bench with two fouls) 15-8 in the second quarter, and a bank-shot 3-pointer by Deannaya Haseman at the buzzer got Lapel to within 26-25.
"We realized that we weren't giving it our all in that second quarter," Frankton coach Stephan Hamaker said. "We stopped doing the little things, and Lapel's rebounding went way up, and we were taking a lot of rushed shots."
After Thomas scored her first four points at the start of the second half, Lapel responded again, and a trey by Lily Daniels made it 30-all.
Frankton regained the lead and made sure there wouldn't be another comeback by the Bulldogs.
A 15-footer by Utterback broke the tie, and then she drove twice to the hole, and those put the Eagles up 40-30. The 16-point burst finally ended with 1:08 left in the third on a Gardner score.
The Eagles' lead peaked at 17 four times in the fourth period, but the Bulldogs outscored Frankton 13-4 over the final 2:30.
"We started running our offense and not just trying to take any quick shots," Hamaker said. "We had some transition baskets as well. There's a difference between transition and half-court offense, and our girls did a great job of playing half-court offense in the second half and transitioning and knowing the difference between the two."
Lauryn Bates added eight points and 15 rebounds for the Eagles, and Bailee Webb scored eight. Utterback also had eight rebounds.
Daniels led Lapel with 13 points, including two 3s. Both Haseman and Ashlynn Allman got 11, and Chloe Tucker had eight. The Bulldogs were without Kerith Renihan, whom coach Zach Newby said is their best ball handler.
"Effort and intensity (were the difference between the two Frankton games)," Newby said. "To lose by only eight to a top-five team. I think we played really well."
Frankton is at home to Tipton on Thursday, and Lapel hosts Elwood on Tuesday.
