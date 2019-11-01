ALEXANDRIA — The tears and the pained expressions in the postgame huddle said it all.
Alexandria let one slip away.
The Tigers kept the offense of the unbeaten Eastern Comets in check for much of the night, but could not cash in on enough of their own opportunities as Alexandria fell 20-7 in Friday’s Class 2A sectional semifinal.
“We moved the ball from the 20 to the 20 pretty regularly,” Alex coach Pete Gast said. “We just couldn’t finish when we needed to. That was obviously pretty frustrating for the boys. They’re real frustrated about it.”
The Tigers struck first after the teams exchanged punts to open the game, and they did it with the big play.
Facing a third-and=10 at the Comets’ 43-yard line, senior quarterback Rylan Metz launched a deep pass to junior Jagger Orick, who hauled it in and scored and, with the Metz extra point, the Tigers led 7-0.
The Comets responded quickly. They drove 61 yards in five plays, with quarterback Nolan Grubb capping the possession with a 2-yard keeper for the score. He completed both his passes on the march for 53 yards to set up the score. Eastern missed the extra point, however, and the Tigers maintained a 7-6 advantage into the second quarter.
The Tigers had two chances in the second quarter to add to the lead but came up empty.
After a nine-play, 71-yard drive to the Comets’ 6-yard line stalled, Metz just missed a 23-yard field goal.
The Tigers’ defense held again, forcing a Comet punt. Senior Cade Vernetti returned the kick 41 yards to set up the offense inside the Eastern (11-0) 40-yard line.
Metz completed four straight throws to get down to the 14 before his fifth attempt was batted up in the air and intercepted in the end zone to kill another chance to score.
“We got some stops when we needed to,” Gast said. “But we just couldn’t get things to click on (the offensive) side of the ball.”
The Comets took the lead just before halftime, and it was a steady dose of junior running back Zane Downing that got it done.
Downing carried the ball six times for 61 yards on the drive, which was capped on a 17-yard scoring pass from Grubb to Evan Monize. This time, the extra point was good, and the Comets — after Alex (6-5) missed a long field goal on the final play of the half — took a 13-7 lead into intermission.
The second half was marked by turnovers for both teams.
A Comets drive to open the half ended on a Vernetti blocked field goal, but a shanked punt on the ensuing possession gave Eastern a second chance.
In just two plays, the Comets took advantage, as Downing hauled in a swing pass from Grubb and, dodging and running over defenders along the way, galloped 22 yards for the touchdown and a 20-7 lead.
“(Downing) really runs hard,” Gast said. “I don’t know what his numbers were, but at the end of the day, we held them to 20 (points) and we’re pretty disappointed that that wasn’t enough.”
The Comets brought pressure up the middle throughout the half, keeping Metz off balance and running for his life at times. After completing 19 of 25 passes for 240 yards in the first half but was just 11-of-20 for 81 in the second half. He was sacked three times in the second half and was under constant duress.
“They bring a lot of pressure and were blitzing from a lot of different angles,” Gast said. “They kept Rylan uncomfortable.”
Metz fumbled on one hit late in the third quarter, but Eastern turned it right back over on an interception by Eric Pegg near the goal line.
Twice in the fourth quarter, Alex drove into Comets territory, only to come up short on fourth down.
The loss marked the end of the careers of Metz, who finished the night 30-of-45 for 321 yards and Vernetti, who hauled in 10 passes for 115.
Gast said they will be missed, but their work ethic and winning mentality will be carried on by the young players to follow.
“Four years ago, the state that it was in, we had one win when they were freshmen,” Gast said. “Since then, that group has shown them how to work, how to play for each other and how to be great teammates.”
Metz finished the season with 31 touchdown passes and 76 in his career, both school records, and Vernetti’s 15 scoring catches this year is also a school record.
