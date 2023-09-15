ANDERSON — A comparison of the Liberty Christian and Seton Catholic volleyball teams would show very little difference in talent level until the Cardinals’ player with the highest number on her jersey was included.
And No. 11 Bryn Van Vleet was more than enough difference in Friday’s matchup at The Den.
The Seton Catholic junior pounded 27 kills and added 10 aces to lead the Cardinals to a 25-13, 25-7, 25-16 win over the Lions, their fifth straight win in the series.
Liberty Christian fell to 2-13 while the Cardinals crept above the .500 mark at 10-9, snapping a short two-match losing streak with the victory.
Van Vleet entered the match accounting for 79% of her team’s attack points, with 382 kills out of the team’s total of 484. That number during Friday’s match was 82% as the Cardinals had 33 attack points total.
Even knowing she would be the overwhelming choice for the Cardinals’ offense did not help the Lions on this night. LC coach Anna Ritz said her young team has to have confidence to defend against a player like Van Vleet, and while it grew later in the match, that confidence was lacking early on.
“We’re working on continually building on the skill set that we have,” Ritz said. “They’ve had big games with amazing passes where players like (Van Vleet) would not phase us. But we’re working through a new lineup, and some girls are having to step up now. So just building that team relationship back up again and trusting yourself to pass the ball and making sure the basic skills are there.”
When the Lions did gain a little momentum, Van Vleet was usually the Cardinals player who took it away.
Down 7-2 to start, the Lions went on an 8-2 run — led by three kills from Ada Erny — to take a 10-7 lead. But that advantage was short-lived as a Van Vleet kill tied it and set up an 11-point service run for senior MeKenna McDonald — including five aces — as the Cardinals ran away to an 11-point lead before eventually closing out the first set.
The Cardinals dominated the second set from start to finish after jumping out to a 5-1 lead. The Lions closed the gap to 8-6, but Van Vleet again shut down the LC rally, this time with a 12-point service run of her own.
The Lions stayed close in the third set and displayed more confidence than they had shown in the first two sets, frequently digging out Van Vleet’s attacks. A three-point run cut the Seton lead to 11-10, and an Erny kill later trimmed the Liberty deficit to 19-16, but that was as close as the Lions got.
“I liked what I saw, and you can tell when they’re confident,” Ritz said. “It really shows in the way they play, and they work so much better as a team. You can see the skills that they’ve been working on.”
Erny paced Liberty with six kills and added an ace while Nicki Warren had seven assists — and numerous digs — and Fabienne Lemler chipped in three kills and an ace.
Ritz hopes her young players are learning valuable lessons from senior leaders like Erny, Warren and Brynne Wood, who remained positive throughout the match.
“With those three, I’ve had some conversations with them and what we’re looking for in a good leader,” Ritz said. “We’ll have a super young team next year, so having them work with players like (sophomores) Anna Chappell and Londyn Haston and letting them build off what they know and what they’ve learned, helping them grow as well.”
McDonald added four kills and seven aces, and Bella Cornell had 14 assists for the Cardinals.
The Lions junior varsity fell in two sets 25-11, 25-22.
Liberty Christian will be on the road for a Monday matchup at Irvington Prep before welcoming crosstown rival Anderson to The Den on Tuesday, when the Lions will have payback on their mind after falling to the Indians last Saturday in the Madison County Tournament.